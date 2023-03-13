LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend as split target becomes clear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s hard-fought point at Livingston will have given Jim Goodwin something positive to build on over the last few days.

Now they’ve got to show the Tannadice crowd something.

St Mirren are their visitors this weekend and matches are beginning to run out.

United will need the home crowd behind them for this entire run-in.

So showing fight, determination, aggression and a willingness to get stuck in to get the team out of trouble is needed.

A lacklustre performance and defeat simply won’t cut it now.

We’re not at the must-win stage but it is a must the players show they are up for the fight at least.

The supporters will respond if they see that and things can build from there.

Split target

After Saturday, there will be only four matches left before the split.

For me, it’s vital United are at least level with Kilmarnock or Ross County or whoever when it comes to the split.

You don’t want to be playing catch-up at that stage.

If they are level ahead of the final five matches then I fancy them to stay up.

I compare the squads of the three teams at the bottom and I still think United have the best group of players.

They have not shown it this season, of course, and that’s why they are where they are.

But if Jim Goodwin can inject a bit of belief into that group of players and it becomes a shootout across the final few matches of the season I think they can get out of trouble.

If the Tangerines are detached at that point, it becomes really difficult.

The beauty of the split is you get to play the teams around you in the table, it always gives the team at the bottom a chance.

But trailing to Killie, say, means they can happily take a draw against United and skews their approach.

Ayina’s ‘war’

I was happy to see some fighting talk from Loick Ayina this week. Saying he’s ready to go to “war” and being up for the fight.

That’s the kind of attitude you want in this situation. As long as he doesn’t go too far.

I know in my young days I let things get the better of me!

I’d be so keen to do well, so keen to show I could defend well for my team that sometimes it would show itself in rash tackles and I’d be in trouble.

He’s had a couple of them already, a red card on his debut and then a tackle that could’ve seen red at Livingston last week.

But if he keeps the head and doesn’t get over-excited, I like that attitude.

Mark Birighitti, meanwhile, spoke of his own confidence and how criticism means nothing to him. I’m not sure that was the best idea.

Better to hold the hands up and say ‘mistakes have been made but I’ll do everything to prove people wrong’.

I’m still not convinced.

Hopefully, though, we see a convincing United on Saturday against St Mirren – it’d be the perfect time to shine.