Dundee United launch new season ticket deal – and fans face small price rise

Dundee United have launched their new season ticket campaign.

And the headline news for Tangerines fans is that they face a small price rise.

Adult tickets for the new campaign are available at prices starting from £339, while over 65s can claim their seat from £204.

An under-21/student brief is available from £178, under-18s from £157, under-16s from £85 and under-12s can secure their tickets from £40.

🎞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 We've been hand in hand with you for more than a century – it's time for new moments, new challenges, and new memories, together 🧡#UTD100 | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/uRwnIc2f1D — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 23, 2023

Full paying adults can once again take advantage of an offer to claim two free under-12 tickets in the George Fox Lower stand, a saving of £80.

The price increase on last season during the club’s renewal period for fans amounts to less than 5% in almost every category

Thereafter, upon commencement of the general sale, increases will rise, but will stay beneath 10% in almost every category.

‘Costs increase’

Courier Sport understands United chiefs’ decision to raise prices was informed by an increase in the cost of staging games to the tune of over 60%.

Supporters snapped up record numbers of season tickets last season, with almost 6000 enticed to buy by the prospect of a European run under then-new manager Jack Ross.

The Tangerines are currently in the thick of a battle to avoid relegation from the Premiership.

Next season’s briefs will go on sale to current holders on Friday, with supporters able to renew from 2pm.