Paul Dixon explains how Dundee United kids are learning from game’s very best – including Kane, Modric and Scotland skipper Andy Robertson

Dundee United's under-16s coach is impressed with the attention paid by the club's wannabe stars to the habits of the game's best.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United's young stars are watching and learning from the likes of (left to right) Luka Modric, Andy Robertson and Harry Kane. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee United's young stars are watching and learning from the likes of (left to right) Luka Modric, Andy Robertson and Harry Kane. Images: Shutterstock/SNS

Paul Dixon admits clued-up kids at Dundee United are watching and learning from the very best like Luka Modric, Harry Kane – and Andy Robertson.

Defender Dixon had two spells as a player with the Terrors and is now back at the club in a dual role as individual coach analyst and under-16s coach.

Scotland skipper Robertson also spent a successful year at United before being snapped up by Hull City and then English giants Liverpool.

And Dixon admitted there is no better role model for the current crop of kids at Tannadice to look up to.

The 36-year-old stated: “Andy had a great time here and has obviously gone on to really good things – winning the Champions League and English Premier League with Liverpool and becoming Scotland captain.

Andy Robertson wearing Dundee United colours for the last time in the 2014 Scottish Cup final.
Andy Robertson was magnificent for Dundee United in his breakthrough season. Image: SNS

“There is so much out there for the kids to see nowadays with social media and games on TV.

“Everything is there at the touch of a button for them to watch and learn.

“As part of the individual programme that we give the kids, we ask them who they are watching.

“So, for example, the Under-16s’ striker is watching Harry Kane.

“I don’t think you could get a much better role model than Harry Kane, to be honest.

“He got his goal record on Thursday night and just his all-round game.

“For me, closer to home, there is Steven Fletcher for that particular striker.

“This boy is tall, similar to Fletch, so can he improve his aerial prowess by just watching Fletch with how he moves and works the defence?

Steven Fletcher has plenty in his game that young players can learn from. Image: SNS

“A lot of the midfielders watch Modric and one or two of the defenders watch Andy.
“These kids are clever in terms of who they watch and who they aspire to be.

“Robertson, Kane and Modric are three of the best players in the world in their positions.”

Robertson’s strengths are well known but Dixon admitted that there is no better feeling for a full-back than to provide assists – something the Scotland captain is world class at.

Dixon added: “His main strengths? Just going forward, his crossing, his use of the ball.

“Also when he was at United – and I am not sure about his stats at Hull and Liverpool – scoring goals.

“He scored a lot of goals but that was down to his desire to get forward.

“During my first spell at United, assists were the main thing for me.

Paul Dixon in his last spell as a Dundee United player. Image: SNS

“Personally, an assist was as good as a goal.

“It was a great feeling to put that ball into the box for the strikers and midfielders to get on the end of it and score.”

Dixon has three Scotland caps to his name and he knows just how tough it can be to deal with the burden of an expectant nation.

However, he tips Steve Clarke’s men to beat Cyprus and does not rule out upsetting the odds against Spain.

Scotland expected to beat Cyprus

Dixon admitted: “Scotland are doing really well at the moment.

“Steve Clarke has them playing good stuff and they qualified for a major championship for the first time in donkeys.

“The fans are just eager for the national team to do well and win which adds pressure.

“In recent years, the players have been able to handle that.

“You expect them to beat Cyprus at home and as for the Spain game, it is Scotland.

“You know what it has been like over the years – we always seem to turn up and do well against the big nations and then falter against the so-called smaller nations.

“So fingers crossed that doesn’t happen, we do beat Cyprus and get a positive result against Spain.”

