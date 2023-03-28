Liam Fox ‘set to’ join Aberdeen as former Dundee United boss eyes Barry Robson link-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox ‘set to’ join Aberdeen as former Dundee United boss eyes Barry Robson link-up

Dundee United were four points adrift at the foot of the table when Liam Fox departed

By Alan Temple
Liam Fox exited United last month. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox could be set for a quick-fire dugout return if Barry Robson is named Aberdeen boss.

Robson is reportedly the front-runner to succeed Jim Goodwin — Fox’s replacement at Tannadice — following an impressive spell as interim gaffer, including a 3-1 triumph against United.

Although he is only expected to be handed the reins until the summer, it would put the former Tangerines, Celtic and Scotland midfielder in pole position to land the role on a longer basis.

Liam Fox was in charge of United for 21 matches. Image: SNS

And the Daily Record reports that Robson is keen to add Fox to his backroom staff for the crucial run-in.

Despite a disappointing spell as United boss, Fox remains a highly-regarded coach and has previously shone on the staffs of Hearts, Livingston and alongside Tam Courts at Tannadice.

Fox left United following a dismal 4-0 defeat against Ross County which left them four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Sieb Dijkstra: Dundee United cult hero turned private detective talks Tommy McLean's tea cups,…
LEE WILKIE: Will Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin be thinking big-picture at Rangers this…
Kai Fotheringham: Tannadice teen tipped make impact on Dundee United's Scottish Premiership survival fight
Jamie McGrath: Dundee United star insists Ireland can upset odds against World Cup finalists…
Paul Dixon explains how Dundee United kids are learning from game's very best -…
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
3
Dundee United launch new season ticket deal - and fans face small price rise
3
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United have 'missed' star - but boss won't force fitness fightback
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…

Most Read

1
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented