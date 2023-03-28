Liam Fox ‘set to’ join Aberdeen as former Dundee United boss eyes Barry Robson link-up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox could be set for a quick-fire dugout return if Barry Robson is named Aberdeen boss.

Robson is reportedly the front-runner to succeed Jim Goodwin — Fox’s replacement at Tannadice — following an impressive spell as interim gaffer, including a 3-1 triumph against United.

Although he is only expected to be handed the reins until the summer, it would put the former Tangerines, Celtic and Scotland midfielder in pole position to land the role on a longer basis.

And the Daily Record reports that Robson is keen to add Fox to his backroom staff for the crucial run-in.

Despite a disappointing spell as United boss, Fox remains a highly-regarded coach and has previously shone on the staffs of Hearts, Livingston and alongside Tam Courts at Tannadice.

Fox left United following a dismal 4-0 defeat against Ross County which left them four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.