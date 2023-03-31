Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox and Jack Ross have landed major new coaching roles.

Fox has been named as part of Barry Robson’s staff at Aberdeen, just a month after leaving Tannadice.

The former Hearts and Livingston coach left United following a dismal 4-0 defeat against Ross County which left them four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

However, Fox remains highly-regarded among his peers and is considered an important addition for the Dons.

Welcoming Aberdeen’s new first-team coach, Robson said: “As we prepare for the challenges which lie ahead for the remainder of the season, Liam’s arrival will help to ensure we have a strong coaching setup in place to help drive performances and results for the club.”

Jack Ross joins Newcastle United

Ross, meanwhile, has returned to football by taking up the role as interim Head of Coach Development at Newcastle United

The short-term post will see him work with Academy director, Steve Harper, and the management team.

It is Ross’ first appointment since being axed by United last August following just 10 weeks in the job, and is a return to working in the North-East of England for the ex-Sunderland gaffer.

Ross, who has also bossed St Mirren and Hibs, endured a forgettable stint at Tannadice after succeeding Tam Courts, including 7-0 and 9-0 defeats against AZ Alkmaar and Celtic, respectively.

Harper told Newcastle’s official website: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”