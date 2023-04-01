Rangers clash is no ‘free hit’ for Dundee United as Scott McMann insists Tangerines can produce Ibrox raid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott McMann is adamant there is no such thing as a “free hit” amid Dundee United’s fraught fight for Premiership survival.

The Tangerines are an 18/1 shot with the bookies as they target a first away league win against Rangers since April 2011.

Points are precious for rock-bottom United as they seek to close the gap to Ross County and Kilmarnock — who face Celtic and Hearts, respectively, this weekend.

This is a chance to get a result against Rangers and we are capable of doing that. Scott McMann

And, while McMann is acutely aware of the onerous challenge that lies ahead, he firmly dismisses the notion that a positive performance is the only thing that matters in Glasgow.

“It is not a free hit for us going to Ibrox,” said McMann. “As a team, we feel like we can get something from the game.

“We have performed well at the big stadiums this season — Ibrox and Parkhead — so we are hoping to turn that into a result on Saturday.

“We can’t let any opportunity pass us by, in this situation.

“This is a chance to get a result against Rangers and we are capable of doing that.

“Everybody knows where we are and we know what we need to do to get out of it. We feel we have more than enough and it’s just about looking forward to the games and getting up the table.”

Fundamentals

There have been tentative signs of progress since the arrival of Jim Goodwin as boss.

A 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen hugely flattered the Dons, the 1-1 draw at Livingston was gutsy, and only a contentious penalty robbed the Terrors of three points in a maddening 1-1 stalemate against St Mirren last time out.

And McMann says the international hiatus has afforded Goodwin a further opportunity to put his stamp in the squad — with a focus on resilience and fitness.

“We did some really good work over the last week; training to get us fitter and working harder for the run-in,” explained the former Hamilton left-back.

“It has been really hard but I feel the squad needed it. It gives us a good platform going forward.

“We have been a bit more solid and responded to the gaffer’s messages, which have been good and clear.

“It comes down to a bit of intensity. We want a solid shape, to work hard and put the yards in. That will get you results.

“It’s nothing crazy — just getting back to the basic fundamentals.”