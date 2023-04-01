Rangers clash is no ‘free hit’ for Dundee United as Scott McMann insists Tangerines can produce Ibrox raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Rangers clash is no ‘free hit’ for Dundee United as Scott McMann insists Tangerines can produce Ibrox raid

The Tangerines narrowly lost 2-1 on their last visit to Govan this season

By Alan Temple
McMann is in defiant mood ahead of the Rangers showdown. Image: SNS

Scott McMann is adamant there is no such thing as a “free hit” amid Dundee United’s fraught fight for Premiership survival.

The Tangerines are an 18/1 shot with the bookies as they target a first away league win against Rangers since April 2011.

Points are precious for rock-bottom United as they seek to close the gap to Ross County and Kilmarnock — who face Celtic and Hearts, respectively, this weekend.

This is a chance to get a result against Rangers and we are capable of doing that.

Scott McMann

And, while McMann is acutely aware of the onerous challenge that lies ahead, he firmly dismisses the notion that a positive performance is the only thing that matters in Glasgow.

McMann is positive ahead of the trip West. Image: SNS

“It is not a free hit for us going to Ibrox,” said McMann. “As a team, we feel like we can get something from the game. 

“We have performed well at the big stadiums this season — Ibrox and Parkhead — so we are hoping to turn that into a result on Saturday.

“We can’t let any opportunity pass us by, in this situation.

“This is a chance to get a result against Rangers and we are capable of doing that.

“Everybody knows where we are and we know what we need to do to get out of it. We feel we have more than enough and it’s just about looking forward to the games and getting up the table.”

Fundamentals

There have been tentative signs of progress since the arrival of Jim Goodwin as boss.

A 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen hugely flattered the Dons, the 1-1 draw at Livingston was gutsy, and only a contentious penalty robbed the Terrors of three points in a maddening 1-1 stalemate against St Mirren last time out.

And McMann says the international hiatus has afforded Goodwin a further opportunity to put his stamp in the squad — with a focus on resilience and fitness.

McMann is full of praise for Goodwin’s impact. Image: SNS

“We did some really good work over the last week; training to get us fitter and working harder for the run-in,” explained the former Hamilton left-back.

“It has been really hard but I feel the squad needed it. It gives us a good platform going forward.

“We have been a bit more solid and responded to the gaffer’s messages, which have been good and clear.

“It comes down to a bit of intensity. We want a solid shape, to work hard and put the yards in. That will get you results.

“It’s nothing crazy — just getting back to the basic fundamentals.”

