Dundee United JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash Dundee United will be underdogs when they take on Rangers - just as giant-killing Scotland were against Spain. Scotland defeated Spain for the first time in 39 years in midweek. Image: SNS By Jim Spence March 31 2023, 6.08pm Share JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4269796/jim-spence-scotland-heroics-should-inspire-dundee-united-ahead-of-rangers-clash/ Copy Link 0 comments Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Dundee United Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… Jim Goodwin on the Scotland v Spain blueprint Dundee United must follow against Rangers Fran Sandaza: Why axe from 'worst club' Rangers was blessing in disguise as ex-Dundee… Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets… Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of… Jim Goodwin delivers major Dylan Levitt injury update while defender is ruled out of… Fran Sandaza insists fans are sick of 'touch, touch, touch' Spain as former Dundee… Paul Dixon: Dundee United coach reveals 2 vital player types in Tangerines squad that… Liam Fox 'set to' join Aberdeen as former Dundee United boss eyes Barry Robson… Sieb Dijkstra: Dundee United cult hero turned private detective talks Tommy McLean's tea cups,… Most Read 1 Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 13 3 Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook 4 Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… 5 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in… 12 7 Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 5 9 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 10 Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old More from The Courier Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds… Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school… New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,… Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt… PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can… Editor's Picks Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall 20 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Most Commented 1 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 2 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 3 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 4 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 5 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 6 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 7 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 8 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 9 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 10 Parents' fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child