Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik Tillman puts Tangerines to the sword amid Peter Pawlett blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik Tillman puts Tangerines to the sword amid Peter Pawlett blow

Tillman was the match-winner as United remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership

By Alan Temple
Tillman fires home the second. Image: SNS
Tillman fires home the second. Image: SNS

Malik Tillman notched a brace to condemn Dundee United to a 2-0 defeat against Rangers.

The on-loan Bayern Munich forward struck either side of the interval to break a stubborn United resistance, with the Light Blues also rattling the bar through Ryan Kent.

The Terrors’ best effort was a shot from distance by Craig Sibbald.

United have still won just a single Premiership fixture in 2023 — against St Johnstone on January 2 — and are SIX points adrift of guaranteed safety following a win for 10th-placed Kilmarnock against Hearts.

They are two points behind Ross County, who host Celtic on Sunday.

Key moments

Mark Birighitti made a fine early save to deny James Tavernier’s powerful drive after a Borna Barisic cross squeezed through to the Gers’ captain at the far post.

Birighitti makes a block from Tavernier. Image: SNS

That was as close as the hosts would come in the early exchanges. Indeed, if Peter Pawlett has timed his final pass to Steven Fletcher with more finesse then the Tangerines may have claimed a stunning lead following a lightning counter-attack.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent both fired off target as the Light Blues were restricted to speculative efforts.

There was a hammer-blow for United and, more particularly, Pawlett when the midfielder fell to the turf clutching his leg.

A few consoling words followed from his old Pittodrie pal Ryan Jack before he was replaced by Kai Fotheringham.

With the natives growing increasingly restless, United created their finest chance of the first half. Fotheringham and Sibbald produced a sharp exchange of passes before the latter lashed a ferocious drive narrowly over the bar.

Tillman celebrates the opener. Image: SNS

But within three minutes, Rangers were ahead.

Todd Cantwell was the architect with a delightful flicked through-ball for Tillman — the first time United were carved open through the middle — and the American’s clinical finish beat Birighitti.

And the Terrors were indebted to the woodwork after a firecracker shot from Kent rattled the underside of the cross-bar, via the fingertips of Birighitti.

But the game was effectively put to bed 10 minutes after the break when Tillman fired through the legs of Scott McMann and under the body of Birighitti from inside the box, putting the finishing touch to a move involving Tavernier and Kent.

Fotheringham replaced Pawlett. Image: SNS

The Australia international keeper ensured the score stayed respectable when he thwarted Tavernier once more following an industrious Tillman run and cut-back.

Substitute Mathew Cudjoe warmed the palms of Allan McGregor in stoppage time but United were fortunate Rangers did not make the most of their repeated counters.

Player ratings

Dundee United (5-3-1-1): Birighitti 5; Freeman 6, Ayina 6, Edwards 7, McMann 6 (Niskanen 75), Behich 7 (Cudjoe 82); Sibbald 7, McGrath 6, Harkes 6; Pawlett (Fotheringham 20, 6); Fletcher 5 (Anaku 75). Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Djoum, Thomson, O’Donnell.

Dundee United star man: Craig Sibbald

Sibbald’s role was largely a defensive one but the former Falkirk and Livingston man turned in a tireless showing in the engine room; not an easy task, particularly when the hosts had the wind at their backs after the break.

He made seven interceptions and four tackles (the most of any player on the pitch, on both counts), and won possession on five occasions. He also created two chances, level with Jamie McGrath as United’s best tally.

Sibbald snapped into challenges all afternoon. Image: SNS

And, when given an opportunity to burst forward, Sibbald went closest to finding the net for United, shooting narrowly over the bar in the first half.

Manager under the microscope

Goodwin’s satisfaction following United’s last Premiership outing, a 1-1 draw against St Mirren, was underlined by the fact he made just one alteration — an enforced one. Kieran Freeman replaced Liam Smith.

He then called upon Fotheringham to replace the luckless Pawlett after 20 minutes.

The luckless Pawlett lasted 20 minutes. Images: SNS

Taking a leaf out of Scotland’s book against Spain, United made the centre of the pitch impassable and showed a willingness to force the Gers wide, evidently confident they could handle an aerial bombardment.

It worked well for periods during a largely attritional, scrappy first period.

However, the Tangerines struggled to muster much of a resistance after falling behind and, although Goodwin did switch to a 4-2-3-1 latterly in a bid to spark a revival, Rangers’ win was a routine one.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

McMann is in defiant mood ahead of the Rangers showdown. Image: SNS
Rangers clash is no 'free hit' for Dundee United as Scott McMann insists Tangerines…
Scotland defeated Spain for the first time in 39 years in midweek. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
Goodwin was at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on the Scotland v Spain blueprint Dundee United must follow against Rangers
Sandaza celebrates a New Firm strike against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Fran Sandaza: Why axe from 'worst club' Rangers was blessing in disguise as ex-Dundee…
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Dylan Levitt will not require surgery. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin delivers major Dylan Levitt injury update while defender is ruled out of…
Fran Sandaza was delighted for his Scottish pals. Image: SNS
Fran Sandaza insists fans are sick of 'touch, touch, touch' Spain as former Dundee…
Paul Dixon in his playing days with Dundee United. Image: SNS
Paul Dixon: Dundee United coach reveals 2 vital player types in Tangerines squad that…

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Husband and wife Martin and Jo Cousland from Anstruther. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife couple die in fatal Argyll crash
Referee Colin Steven shows St Johnstone's Andy Considine a red card after his foul on Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: On-the-whistle report as 10-man Saints make Dons fight for narrow…
Craig Wighton missed a good chance to put the Pars ahead. Image: Sportpix.
Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts verdict: Key moments and star men as West Fife derby…
Forfar took on Albion Rovers. Image: SNS
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot…
BGCP Comic Con returned to Kirkcaldy. Characters from Genshin Impact, Run, Klee, Gore and Sucrose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Kirkcaldy's 2023 Comic Con
Dundee fans at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal talks with Dens chief John Nelms over fan representation…
Police were called to South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 33, taken to hospital after disturbance outside Dundee bar
Post Thumbnail
Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert

Editor's Picks

Most Commented