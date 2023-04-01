Peter Pawlett ‘close to tears’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin rues soft Rangers goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Pawlett ‘close to tears’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin rues soft Rangers goals

United do not have their problems to seek on the injury front, with Pawlett the latest victim

By Alan Temple
Pawlett is consoled by ex-Aberdeen teammate Ryan Jack. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin says luckless Dundee United star Peter Pawlett looked “close to tears” after limping out of the Tangerines’ 2-0 defeat at Ibrox.

The former Aberdeen and MK Dons star slumped to the Ibrox turf with 20 minutes on the clock and was replaced by Kai Fotheringham.

Goodwin suspects that Pawlett has suffered a recurrence of a previous hamstring complaint.

The 32-year-old was starting a second successive Premiership match for the first time since a nine-month absence that followed Achilles surgery last year.

And Goodwin was devastated for the Terrors playmaker.

Pawlett limps off. Image: SNS

“It’s very unfortunate for Pete (Pawlett),” said the Tannadice manager. “It looks like a recurrence of the same injury. The wee man is gutted.

“He is very down, as you can imagine, and he looked close to tears as he was coming off because of how much work he has put in to get fit.

“I emphasised the point to him when I first arrived; what an important player he is to the team and how big a part he has to play between now and the end of the season. He adds goals and has a creative spark.

“In recent games, he has added a bit of quality and to lose him — albeit it is too early to talk about a duration — is disappointing.”

Injury woes

With Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith, Charlie Mulgrew and Glenn Middleton also absent, United do not have their problems to seek on the injury front.

And, with just eight games left to play, Goodwin acknowledges that it is a race against time to get some of his key men fit and firing.

A dejected Pawlett on the deck. Image: SNS

“We haven’t carried a great deal of luck,” he added. “I don’t like talking about injuries because people assume you are making excuses, but we do have key players unavailable.

“Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith, Charlie Mulgrew, Glenn Middleton and now add Pete Pawlett into that group of players; it’s a very difficult challenge for us to be missing so many influential players.

“We are going to have to hurry those ones along because we are running out of time — simple as that.”

Frustration

United’s defeat — secured courtesy of a Malik Tillman brace — was compounded by Kilmarnock defeating Hearts at Rugby Park.

The Tangerines are now six points adrift of the guaranteed safety of 10th spot.

Goodwin was irked by Rangers’ goals. Image: SNS

“It’s the manner of the goals we conceded today that is the most frustrating thing,” added Goodwin. “We get caught ball-watching for the first — although from a Rangers perspective, it’s a good goal.

“We need to do better.

“Even at half-time, we believed we were very much in the game. It was about making sure they didn’t get that second goal and, if we were still in the game with 10 or 15 minutes to go, then we could be more expansive.”

