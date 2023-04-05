Craig Levein ‘praying’ Jim Goodwin keeps Dundee United up as former boss refers to Tangerines as ‘we’ and ‘us’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Levein is ‘praying’ Jim Goodwin can mastermind a dramatic great escape and steer his former Dundee United to Scottish Premiership safety.

The Tangerines have won just five league games all season and sit six points adrift of survival, with manager Liam Fox dismissed at the end of February and replaced by former Aberdeen boss Goodwin.

The Irishman has just eight games to save United from a return to Championship after three seasons in the top-flight.

Levein admits he is concerned about the club’s prospects but is hopeful Goodwin has what it takes to overhaul the gap on both Ross County and Kilmarnock.

“I am slightly worried,” he said.

“To be in a dogfight with other teams who are probably more used to being in that situation than Dundee United are, it is going to be difficult.

“Jim Goodwin has come in, he did a really good job at St Mirren and a tough time at Aberdeen – I am praying Jim can get enough points to keep Dundee United in the league.

“My hopes would be that Jim can do the difficult task of making sure the club is still in the Premier League next season.

“If we do go down, then hopefully Jim can get us straight back up again.”

Levein has been linked with the Tannadice hot seat in recent weeks, but brushed off speculation to focus on his current advisory role at Brechin City.

And another former United manager, Jackie McNamara, who was speaking alongside Levein at the launch of the upcoming eScottish Football Cup, believes the squad have enough to avoid the drop.

McNamara is the owner of eRena, the company behind the new competition that will see 75 gamers from across Scotland battle it out at Hampden Park on May 20 and 21.

The ex-Tannadice boss said: “I think they have got enough in their squad to win enough games.

“Although they have not been great in terms of points, they are not cut way adrift and it is not impossible.”

The eScottish Football Cup is taking place at Hampden Park over 20th/21st May, with up to 75 clubs from across the country competing for a prize pool of £50,000.