Kai Fotheringham reveals burning Scotland ambition as Dundee United kid overcomes adversity on Tannadice journey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kai Fotheringham has targeted a maiden Scotland under-21 call after penning a new contract with Dundee United.

Fotheringham, 19, enjoyed a blockbuster first half of the campaign on loan at Stirling Albion, notching a combined 17 goals and assists for the Binos.

That form earned the attacking midfielder a Tannadice recall on January 31 and he has gone on to make six senior appearances — most recently, starting the crucial 2-1 victory over Hibs last Sunday.

Should his fine progress continue, there is every chance Fotheringham could catch the eye of Scotland under-21s boss Scot Gemmill, who is preparing to embark on a new qualification cycle later this year.

Fotheringham’s contemporaries such as Kieran Freeman, Jack Newman, Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie and Ross Graham have all been involved in squads at that age group.

“I’ve not been in a lot of Scotland camps during my career but I would back myself against other countries and I want that experience of international football,” said a determined Fotheringham.

“However, it’s up to the international gaffer to judge what he sees from me.

“I just need to keep my head down and do what I’ve been doing.

“I was in the U19s a couple of years ago and I was part of an U16 gathering as well, which I enjoyed.

“That set-up of going away and testing yourself against other nations and players is something I’d relish. It’s something I’d like to achieve.”

Overcoming adversity

While still a precocious teenager, Fotheringham has picked up plenty of formative experience — for better and worse.

He made his United debut as a 17-year-old in 2020 before embarking on a series of loans.

A stint at Falkirk coincided with the Bairns’ League One title charge imploding.

The hard work isn’t done. The real challenge is to keep impressing every day in training and pushing for starts.” Kai Fotheringham

An ankle operation curtailed a spell with Raith Rovers last term — the same genetic issue he endured with his other foot a couple of years prior; and a gutsy recovery that should not be underestimated.

He then struggled to break into a promotion-chasing Cove Rangers side.

So first-team football with Stirling was just what he needed to rediscover his mojo. His talent was never in doubt, now the confidence is flowing.

“I was 17 when I went to Falkirk and we chucked the league quite badly,” he continued. “That was an experience of utter disappointment.

“At Raith, the season after, I didn’t play much and had to get the ankle op.

“Then at Cove, I was promised things. But once you go into a team that is winning the league, it’s hard for a gaffer to put a young player in.

“I didn’t play enough minutes.

“Do you learn more from the challenging loans? 100%. There are always going to be more downs than ups in football — Bow (David Bowman) always tells me that — so you need to learn not to get too frustrated and back yourself.

“At Stirling, once the first goal and assist came, it just started motoring for me. Confidence has been a huge thing — that has probably been the biggest thing for me.”

Indeed, with Stirling closing in on the title in his absence, he smiled: “I really enjoyed it there and still go to watch their games whenever I can.

“Hopefully a winner’s medal will be coming…but I don’t want to jinx it!”

Hard work starts now for Kai Fotheringham

Fotheringham’s sole focus is now on United’s survival bid and an onerous test at in-form Motherwell.

And he is ready to grow up fast during a fraught fight for Premiership survival.

“I’ve had opportunities before at the club, when I was younger,” recalled Fotheringham. “But age is just a number; I need to get that out of my head.

“I need to show the player I am, and prove to the gaffer and the fans that they can believe in me.

“The hard work isn’t done. The real challenge is to keep impressing every day in training and pushing for starts.”