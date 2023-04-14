JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any manager

I don’t know if the Dundee, United or St Johnstone squads are poetry buffs.

But they’d do well to contemplate the words of Rudyard Kipling’s inspirational poem If as they enter the season’s home straight.

“If you can keep your head when all around are losing theirs and blaming it on you. If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you.”

The stakes for all three clubs are huge and the pressures are building to a crescendo so cool heads and self-belief are vital as the end game looms.

There’s no room for mental vacillation.

‘Calm heads needed’

United have been in the relegation mire for most of the season and now St Johnstone are on the periphery.

Dundee are in a much better situation, with promotion within their grasp.

But all three squads need to ensure a calm, determined mentality to achieve their aims.

Jim Goodwin’s side are much fitter according to Steven Fletcher and that seems evident from the energy and tempo they’re maintaining for the entire duration of games.

Goodwin has turned the athleticism dial up several notches, as Newcastle have under Eddie Howe, and it’s clear what a difference it makes when a team is operating at peak vigour.

Mental dexterity though, as much as physical vitality, may now be the determining factor in Dundee and Perth.

Saints’ physical fitness hasn’t been in question while Dundee in recent weeks seem to have upped their already impressive energy levels.

But for each team there is now a battle which doesn’t just tax the muscles and sinews, but exercises the mind.

Football is an arena where small margins mark the decisive point between success and failure, and to succeed requires both mind and body to be in perfect harmony.

Innate belief and robust character are essential components at this stage of the season more than ever.

Sports psychology challenges

The stronger minds in the dressing room now bear an additional responsibility in sharing their own mental fortitude and strength with those around them who may have less of those qualities.

Top players don’t just carry their own burden of performance; the great ones willingly shoulder an extra load in encouraging and persuading team mates who may lack their depth of confidence.

Just as players have different physical attributes so too they have varying degrees of mental fortitude.

I talk weekly to a sports psychologist pal and the topic of how some players have stronger mental resilience than others, and how some can improve theirs, is a regular conversation piece.

It’s an area where managers really earn their corn.

Coaching nous and tactical aptitude are obviously essentials for any boss but the best ones also instinctively understand the dark recesses of the mind of players.

Football’s vagaries test players’ confidence to the limit.

Injuries, loss of form, domestic and contractual matters, are all issues which can prey on the mind.

Cajoling, coaxing, persuading, and inspiring players to be the very best they can be is maybe the most under-appreciated skill of any manager or coach.

The coming weeks will be an acid test of the skills of Messrs Goodwin, Davidson and Bowyer.