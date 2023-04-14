JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any manager

Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee stars would do well to contemplate the words of Rudyard Kipling’s poem If as they enter the season’s home straight.

Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
By Jim Spence

I don’t know if the Dundee, United or St Johnstone squads are poetry buffs.

But they’d do well to contemplate the words of Rudyard Kipling’s inspirational poem If as they enter the season’s home straight.

“If you can keep your head when all around are losing theirs and blaming it on you. If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you.”

The stakes for all three clubs are huge and the pressures are building to a crescendo so cool heads and self-belief are vital as the end game looms.

There’s no room for mental vacillation.

‘Calm heads needed’

United have been in the relegation mire for most of the season and now St Johnstone are on the periphery.

Dundee are in a much better situation, with promotion within their grasp.

But all three squads need to ensure a calm, determined mentality to achieve their aims.

Jim Goodwin’s side are much fitter according to Steven Fletcher and that seems evident from the energy and tempo they’re maintaining for the entire duration of games.

Goodwin has turned the athleticism dial up several notches, as Newcastle have under Eddie Howe, and it’s clear what a difference it makes when a team is operating at peak vigour.

Steven Fletcher will be an important player for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Mental dexterity though, as much as physical vitality, may now be the determining factor in Dundee and Perth.

Saints’ physical fitness hasn’t been in question while Dundee in recent weeks seem to have upped their already impressive energy levels.

But for each team there is now a battle which doesn’t just tax the muscles and sinews, but exercises the mind.

Football is an arena where small margins mark the decisive point between success and failure, and to succeed requires both mind and body to be in perfect harmony.

Innate belief and robust character are essential components at this stage of the season more than ever.

Sports psychology challenges

The stronger minds in the dressing room now bear an additional responsibility in sharing their own mental fortitude and strength with those around them who may have less of those qualities.

Top players don’t just carry their own burden of performance; the great ones willingly shoulder an extra load in encouraging and persuading team mates who may lack their depth of confidence.

Just as players have different physical attributes so too they have varying degrees of mental fortitude.

I talk weekly to a sports psychologist pal and the topic of how some players have stronger mental resilience than others, and how some can improve theirs, is a regular conversation piece.

It’s an area where managers really earn their corn.

Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd after his side beat Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Coaching nous and tactical aptitude are obviously essentials for any boss but the best ones also instinctively understand the dark recesses of the mind of players.

Football’s vagaries test players’ confidence to the limit.

Injuries, loss of form, domestic and contractual matters, are all issues which can prey on the mind.

Cajoling, coaxing, persuading, and inspiring players to be the very best they can be is maybe the most under-appreciated skill of any manager or coach.

The coming weeks will be an acid test of the skills of Messrs Goodwin, Davidson and Bowyer.

Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
(L to R) Armstrong, Gauld and Robertson in their United days. Image: SNS
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Willie Pettigrew. Image: SNS Group.
Goodwin, back to camera, salutes Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich was superb against the capital club. Image: SNS
Noel Hunt on the pitch during his Dundee United days.
