Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod ‘enquiries’ amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin wants Tannadice stay for Scotland U17 star

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod has several suitors as he continues to make his mark at Tannadice.

However, the United boss is desperate for them BOTH to be at Tannadice next season.

The Tangerines reportedly agreed a fee with Fulham in February, seemingly paving the way for a summer switch to the English Premier League.

However, the proposed move has stalled and a host of other clubs remain in the mix for his signature.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Southampton have been previously credited with an interest in his services.

Goodwin, whose own contract only runs until the end of the season, is keen to see MacLeod remain at United — albeit he knows the financial realities if any team places a bumper offer.

Indeed, Goodwin revealed that MacLeod — a Scotland regular at under-17 level — is far from the only Tannadice prospect catching the eye.

“There is a lot of interest in a few of our young players and in Rory (MacLeod) in particular,” confirmed Goodwin.

“There was interest from Fulham but I don’t think that is close to being done. Other clubs have enquired about him.

“Performances like the one last weekend at Motherwell, where he played a really significant role in helping us get the win, will continue to have people taking notice.

“I don’t want to lose any good players and, if I am given the opportunity to be here next season, Rory is someone I would like to work with.

“But you obviously need business sense and the academy has to produce talent that can become sellable assets. You understand if a valuation is met by another club.”

Eye for goal

MacLeod entered the fray as a second half substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Motherwell; his 11th senior appearance of the campaign.

And he made a positive impact for the visitors, with a sharp Liam Kelly save required at the near post to deny the teenager his first ever United goal.

“You want your attacking players to be positive, to be brave and not take the easy option,” continued Goodwin.

“Rory fancies himself in one-v-one situations, he’s got pace and is a good finisher around the box.

“I see him scoring goals in training and he doesn’t need a bundle of chances to convert.

“His opportunity to come off the bench at the weekend was his reward for what he’s done since I came in.

“If he continues working the way he has, then he’ll get more opportunities.”