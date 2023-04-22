Mark Birighitti opens up on ‘kick in the teeth’ – but Dundee United keeper is now enjoying football ‘more than ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Birighitti opens up on ‘kick in the teeth’ – but Dundee United keeper is now enjoying football ‘more than ever’

Birighitti, on the week he turned 32, was named in the SPFL team of the week following a super showing at Motherwell.

By Alan Temple
Birighitti looks ahead to the test of Livi. Image: SNS
Birighitti looks ahead to the test of Livi. Image: SNS

Mark Birighitti has confessed that talk of Dundee United’s interest in U.S. international Bill Hamid felt like a “kick in the teeth” as he sought to bounce back from a catastrophic blunder against St Johnstone.

However, the rejuvenated goalkeeper insists Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has given him a newfound belief, leaving him enjoying football more than EVER.

Birighitti, 32, was dropped for Liam Fox’s final match in charge — a 4-0 defeat at Ross County — after his goal-mouth hesitation allowed Stevie May to slide-tackle home the winner for the the Perth Saints a week prior.

News then broke of United’s prospective move for ex-DC United talisman Hamid.

However, Goodwin decided against pursuing a swoop for Hamid — who has since signed for Memphis 901 in his homeland — after meeting with the player at United’s St Andrew’s training base.

Instead, he gave Birighitti his unequivocal backing, and has been rewarded with a string of decent displays; the zenith coming with his standout showing against Motherwell last weekend.

Birighitti clears away pyro during United’s defeat against Aberdeen in Jim Goodwin’s first match. Image: SNS

“When you move from the other side of the world to ply your trade, you want to play and help the team as much as possible,” said Birighitti.

“So when you hear all these rumours (about a new goalkeeper), it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth. But I have been around long enough and am strong enough to know how to deal with these situations.

“The manager has come in, given me belief and confidence — and I think that is showing in games.

“It’s up to me now to repay that faith he’s given me. I am enjoying my football more than ever and I’m happy he’s the coach.”

He added: “Not only for me, but everyone in the dressing-room; there’s a different vibe. The atmosphere is unbelievable. It’s somewhere you enjoy coming into and working. We have another six cup finals to go, now.”

Saints in their sights

United’s breathless 2-1 triumph against Motherwell last Saturday was their second successive Premiership victory. A third victory on the spin is a feat they have not achieved since October 2021.

I think you’ll see a different team in the next few weeks. I think we’ll kick on again and start dominating teams.

Mark Birighitti

The upturn in fortunes under Goodwin has seen the Tangerines — four points adrift at the foot of the table when the Irishman arrived — climb out of the drop-zone entirely.

And while loath to get ahead of himself, Birighitti reckons United should have an ambitious streak and seek to bridge the four-point gap to St Johnstone in ninth.

Birighitti has been thrilled by the impact of Goodwin, pictured. Image: SNS

“As the gaffer has said to us: it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” he continued.

“We have hit form at the right time and hopefully it can continue. The league table is a lot better now and we are drawing St Johnstone back into the pack — so our objective now is to jump above them.

“We want to look up at them rather than behind.”

Dominance

The Terrors’ burgeoning momentum has been underpinned by the basics; shape, fitness and hard running.

However, Birighitti has echoed his manager’s belief that a newly-buoyant United can evolve into “dominant” side.

Birighitti in action. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “The manager focused on the shape and getting more solid in the first few weeks.

“Now, it has been more about getting crosses into the box and what we’re going to do in the final third.

“I think you’ll see a different team in the next few weeks. I think we’ll kick on again and start dominating teams.”

