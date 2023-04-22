Mark Birighitti opens up on ‘kick in the teeth’ – but Dundee United keeper is now enjoying football ‘more than ever’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Birighitti has confessed that talk of Dundee United’s interest in U.S. international Bill Hamid felt like a “kick in the teeth” as he sought to bounce back from a catastrophic blunder against St Johnstone.

However, the rejuvenated goalkeeper insists Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has given him a newfound belief, leaving him enjoying football more than EVER.

Birighitti, 32, was dropped for Liam Fox’s final match in charge — a 4-0 defeat at Ross County — after his goal-mouth hesitation allowed Stevie May to slide-tackle home the winner for the the Perth Saints a week prior.

News then broke of United’s prospective move for ex-DC United talisman Hamid.

However, Goodwin decided against pursuing a swoop for Hamid — who has since signed for Memphis 901 in his homeland — after meeting with the player at United’s St Andrew’s training base.

Instead, he gave Birighitti his unequivocal backing, and has been rewarded with a string of decent displays; the zenith coming with his standout showing against Motherwell last weekend.

“When you move from the other side of the world to ply your trade, you want to play and help the team as much as possible,” said Birighitti.

“So when you hear all these rumours (about a new goalkeeper), it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth. But I have been around long enough and am strong enough to know how to deal with these situations.

“The manager has come in, given me belief and confidence — and I think that is showing in games.

“It’s up to me now to repay that faith he’s given me. I am enjoying my football more than ever and I’m happy he’s the coach.”

He added: “Not only for me, but everyone in the dressing-room; there’s a different vibe. The atmosphere is unbelievable. It’s somewhere you enjoy coming into and working. We have another six cup finals to go, now.”

Saints in their sights

United’s breathless 2-1 triumph against Motherwell last Saturday was their second successive Premiership victory. A third victory on the spin is a feat they have not achieved since October 2021.

I think you’ll see a different team in the next few weeks. I think we’ll kick on again and start dominating teams. Mark Birighitti

The upturn in fortunes under Goodwin has seen the Tangerines — four points adrift at the foot of the table when the Irishman arrived — climb out of the drop-zone entirely.

And while loath to get ahead of himself, Birighitti reckons United should have an ambitious streak and seek to bridge the four-point gap to St Johnstone in ninth.

“As the gaffer has said to us: it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” he continued.

“We have hit form at the right time and hopefully it can continue. The league table is a lot better now and we are drawing St Johnstone back into the pack — so our objective now is to jump above them.

“We want to look up at them rather than behind.”

Dominance

The Terrors’ burgeoning momentum has been underpinned by the basics; shape, fitness and hard running.

However, Birighitti has echoed his manager’s belief that a newly-buoyant United can evolve into “dominant” side.

He added: “The manager focused on the shape and getting more solid in the first few weeks.

“Now, it has been more about getting crosses into the box and what we’re going to do in the final third.

“I think you’ll see a different team in the next few weeks. I think we’ll kick on again and start dominating teams.”