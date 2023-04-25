Steven Fletcher tipped to light up the Premiership until 2025 as Dundee United star rolls back the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Fletcher tipped to light up the Premiership until 2025 as Dundee United star rolls back the years

United boss Jim Goodwin is adamant Fletcher can 'easily' play at the top level of Scottish football until the age of 38

By Alan Temple
Goodwin, left, is getting the best out of Fletcher. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin believes Steven Fletcher could comfortably play in the Scottish Premiership until the age of 38 after lavishing praise on the striker’s fitness, professionalism and quality.

Fletcher, 36, has been a bright spark during a challenging campaign for United, albeit he often cut an isolated figure in attack prior to the appointment of Goodwin.

The former St Mirren and Aberdeen boss has made supplying Fletcher with a steady stream of opportunities one of his top priorities — and has been rewarded with a run of three goals in his last five outings.

When we put on fitness exercises or shuttle runs he (Fletcher) is up there with the best of them.

Jim Goodwin

Moreover, if Fletcher plays in all of United’s post-split fixtures — and there is no indication that he will not — then he will have reached 40 appearances in three successive campaign.

Evidently age is just a number for the ex-Scotland international.

“I’m not bothered about Fletch’s age,” said Goodwin. “He easily has two seasons in him — at this level — with the way he plays.

“When we put on fitness exercises or shuttle runs he is up there with the best of them. He is a fantastic professional and someone who leads by example.

He wears the captain’s armband (while Ryan Edwards is on the bench) with pride.”

Goodwin added: “We had to try to get players a bit closer to him. I felt, watching games prior to taking on the job, he was isolated a lot of the time.

“We worked on that in training — trying to get the midfielders and wingers a bit closer — and we have seen the benefit of that.”

On the goal trail

Fletcher now boasts nine goals from 35 appearances this term; a more than respectable tally.

It works out at 0.26 goals per game, slightly outperforming his xG (expected goals) of 0.24 goals per game.

If he ripples the net four more times, it would equal his tally of 13 from 2019/20. He has not scored more than 13 times in a single campaign since notching 14 for Hibernian in 2008/09.

Fletcher celebrates United’s win on Saturday. Image: SNS

Fletch leads by example,” lauded Goodwin. “He has been a breath of fresh air since I came in; him and the rest of the senior boys have.

“He triggers everything for us, with and without the ball. When it goes forward and he gets service, you fancy him to take hold of it and bring people into the game.

“When it is a ball he has to compete for, he is as brave as a lion.

“I am so pleased he got another goal. He has scored a hell of a lot since I came in and hopefully in the next five games he can carry that on.”

