Steven Fletcher tipped to light up the Premiership until 2025 as Dundee United star rolls back the years

Jim Goodwin believes Steven Fletcher could comfortably play in the Scottish Premiership until the age of 38 after lavishing praise on the striker’s fitness, professionalism and quality.

Fletcher, 36, has been a bright spark during a challenging campaign for United, albeit he often cut an isolated figure in attack prior to the appointment of Goodwin.

The former St Mirren and Aberdeen boss has made supplying Fletcher with a steady stream of opportunities one of his top priorities — and has been rewarded with a run of three goals in his last five outings.

Moreover, if Fletcher plays in all of United’s post-split fixtures — and there is no indication that he will not — then he will have reached 40 appearances in three successive campaign.

Evidently age is just a number for the ex-Scotland international.

“I’m not bothered about Fletch’s age,” said Goodwin. “He easily has two seasons in him — at this level — with the way he plays.

“When we put on fitness exercises or shuttle runs he is up there with the best of them. He is a fantastic professional and someone who leads by example.

“He wears the captain’s armband (while Ryan Edwards is on the bench) with pride.”

Goodwin added: “We had to try to get players a bit closer to him. I felt, watching games prior to taking on the job, he was isolated a lot of the time.

“We worked on that in training — trying to get the midfielders and wingers a bit closer — and we have seen the benefit of that.”

On the goal trail

Fletcher now boasts nine goals from 35 appearances this term; a more than respectable tally.

It works out at 0.26 goals per game, slightly outperforming his xG (expected goals) of 0.24 goals per game.

If he ripples the net four more times, it would equal his tally of 13 from 2019/20. He has not scored more than 13 times in a single campaign since notching 14 for Hibernian in 2008/09.

“Fletch leads by example,” lauded Goodwin. “He has been a breath of fresh air since I came in; him and the rest of the senior boys have.

“He triggers everything for us, with and without the ball. When it goes forward and he gets service, you fancy him to take hold of it and bring people into the game.

“When it is a ball he has to compete for, he is as brave as a lion.

“I am so pleased he got another goal. He has scored a hell of a lot since I came in and hopefully in the next five games he can carry that on.”