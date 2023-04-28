How ‘exceptional’ Ryan Edwards is still playing key role in Dundee United survival push

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has lauded the ongoing influence of Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards — despite his absence from the starting line-up.

Edwards, 29, has been among the substitutes for the Tangerines’ last three fixtures, largely due to the switch to 4-3-3 and an excellent burgeoning partnership between Charlie Mulgrew and Loick Ayina.

However, the towering Liverpudlian has made a solid late impact in recent victories against Hibs and Livingston, entering the fray to help United see out crucial wins.

Goodwin insists his leadership extends far beyond that; hailing Edwards’ lofty standards in training and the way he motivates his teammates.

That level of professionalism has not gone unnoticed, with Goodwin remarking that it would be easy for a senior player — a skipper, no less — to “throw his toys out the pram” in this scenario.

“I have been in this situation in the past,” said Goodwin. “You take a senior player out of the team, particularly one who is club captain, and the reaction can sometimes be very negative.

“They can see it as a slap in the face.

“But I’ve always tried to be as honest as possible in my discussions with any player. I explained the reasons to Ryan and he was understanding.

“Ryan has been a VERY important player for this team over a period of time and, in the games he has played for me, has been good.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a character. He is terrific in training, sets really high standards every day and hasn’t allowed those to drop at all.

“Sometimes, in this situation, guys can throw their toys out of the pram and make life very awkward for managers and their own teammates. That cannot be levelled at Ryan whatsoever. He has been exceptional, in terms of his attitude and application.”

Goodwin added: “I think back to the dressing room on Saturday before the game. Ryan was going around geeing up the players and getting them motivated — then he comes on and produces a telling contribution to help us keep a clean sheet.”

The waiting game

Indeed, Goodwin is adamant Edwards — out of contract at the end of this season — still has a pivotal part to play during a fraught fight for survival.

“Livingston threw (Jack) Fitzwater up front and went direct, late on,” added Goodwin. “They were pumping balls into the box and there is no better guy to come into that situation than Ryan.

“He is a very good option for me to have and it’s great for Loick Ayina and Charlie (Mulgrew) to look around and see that fierce competition. If their standards drop, I have a very reliable centre-half waiting to take their place.

“Ryan just needs to be patient and no doubt he’ll get his opportunity between now and the end of the season. He’s a great example to everyone and a top professional.”