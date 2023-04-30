Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United player and manager Mixu Paatelainen is reportedly among the final candidates to become Hibernian’s new director of football.

The 56-year-old is being considered alongside ex-Reading and Leeds United boss Brian McDermott and experienced agent Raymond Sparkes for the post, according to the Scottish Sun.

Paatelainen, a firm favourite at Easter Road following a stellar spell as a striker, was most recently in charge of HIFK in his homeland but departed the club after succumbing to relegation.

That mirrored his seven months in charge at United, where he proved unable to arrest the malaise of the 2015/16 campaign as the Tangerines crashed into the Championship.

He has not worked in Scotland since.

Nevertheless, Paatelainen remains a respected coach, manager and has worked as a Uefa delegate.

The towering Finn, who also lined up for the likes of St Johnstone, Aberdeen and St Mirren during his playing days, bossed Cowdenbeath, the Hibees and Kilmarnock to varying degrees of success.

Since then, his managerial career has taken him to Ubon UMT United in Thailand and spells in charge of the Finnish, Latvian and Hong Kong national sides.

Paatelainen scored 47 goals in 173 appearances for United.