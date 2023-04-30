Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football

Reports suggest Paatelainen is in the running to become Hibernian's new director of football

By Alan Temple
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United player and manager Mixu Paatelainen is reportedly among the final candidates to become Hibernian’s new director of football.

The 56-year-old is being considered alongside ex-Reading and Leeds United boss Brian McDermott and experienced agent Raymond Sparkes for the post, according to the Scottish Sun.

Paatelainen, a firm favourite at Easter Road following a stellar spell as a striker, was most recently in charge of HIFK in his homeland but departed the club after succumbing to relegation.

That mirrored his seven months in charge at United, where he proved unable to arrest the malaise of the 2015/16 campaign as the Tangerines crashed into the Championship. 

He has not worked in Scotland since.

Paatelainen could not salvage United’s lamentable 2015/16 season. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, Paatelainen remains a respected coach, manager and has worked as a Uefa delegate.

The towering Finn, who also lined up for the likes of St Johnstone, Aberdeen and St Mirren during his playing days, bossed Cowdenbeath, the Hibees and Kilmarnock to varying degrees of success.

Since then, his managerial career has taken him to Ubon UMT United in Thailand and spells in charge of the Finnish, Latvian and Hong Kong national sides.

Paatelainen scored 47 goals in 173 appearances for United. 

