Deadly Danni McGinley notches superb free-kick as Dundee United women pegged back by Hamilton Accies

Graeme Hart's Dundee United FC Women picked up a point in Lanarkshire.

By Alistair Heather
Dundee United FC Women were pegged back in Lanarkshire by Hamilton Accies. Image: Ally Heather

A free-kick from deadly Danni McGinley gave Dundee United women the lead against Hamilton Accies.

But Graeme Hart’s side had to make do with a point after their hosts fought back to earn a 1-1 draw.

United’s women arrived at New Douglas Park looking to extend their distance from the relegation play off spot.

Glasgow Women are nailed on for relegation from the Scottish Women’s Premier League, with 27 games played, 132 goals conceded and 0 points.

Along with Aberdeen and Hamilton, United find themselves in a three-team mini league, battling to avoid the play-offs.

Dundee United women boss Graeme Hart addresses his players at New Douglas Park. Image: Ally Heather

But any pressure the Tangerines’ players might have been feeling was not in evidence in Lanarkshire, as the rivals enjoyed a ding-dong battle.

A clash of styles defined the early going, with United looking to play quick passes out wide and develop threats from there, while Hamilton looked to a more direct, aggressive style of play.

United took the lead on 13 minutes.

Talismanic captain Danni McGinley was fouled on the edge of the Hamilton area. The captain stepped up and fired the free-kick home across the goalkeeper.

It was a great finish and a dream start for the Tayside team.

The away side blew a chance to go two up on 24 minutes, as Rebecca Foote fluffed a shot from inside the Hamilton area.

Waves of Hamilton attack followed, with United centre-half Eve Donald making several vital interventions.

But by the time it came, Hamilton’s equaliser was overdue. Josephine Giard chased down a lost cause long ball, won it on the United byline and hammered a shot past stopper Fiona McNicoll.

Rattled by the goal and an injury to Hearts loan star Dion Young, United found themselves under the Hamilton cosh.

Only an Accies attacker accidentally blocking a teammate’s shot on the line on 44 minutes, followed by a strong McNicol save, kept United on level terms going into half-time.

Georgie Robb came on after the break for United, the young Dundonian looking to provide more bite from midfield.

Then the Tangerines introduced Neve Guthrie and Leah Sidey to the fray, with both young players helping to fashion chances.

But full-time came too soon for Hart’s charges to find the winning goal.

A stalemate in Hamilton, but one which United will be the happier with at the business end of this historic season, as it maintains their five-point cushion over Accies, while closing the gap on Aberdeen above.

