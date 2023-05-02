Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join Hearts as Tangerines ace reveals biggest Tannadice high and shares Steven Fletcher ‘retirement’ quip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join Hearts as Tangerines ace reveals biggest Tannadice high and shares Steven Fletcher ‘retirement’ quip

Harkes discussed his career during a wide-ranging two-hour interview with the Dode Fox Podcast

By Alan Temple
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS

Ian Harkes has recalled the moment former Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson left a Tangerines’ training session to join Premiership rivals Hearts.

The American ace is no stranger to changes in the Tannadice dugout, with Jim Goodwin representing the SIXTH manager he has played under since arriving at United in January 2019.

However, perhaps the most surreal moment of upheaval came when Neilson departed — fresh from guiding the Terrors back to the top-flight during the Covid curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

Harkes, right, and former United boss Neilson

Asked whether he initially thought Neilson’s impending exit was a wind-up, Harkes replied: “A little bit!

“There was excitement and getting ready to go back up (to the Premiership). We finally got back to training, ready for pre-season.

“And I think he (Neilson) literally did walk off in the middle of training, or just at the end of it.

“We were all like, “where’s he going?” So, that was definitely a bit strange and you start getting the calls abut it.

But he made that decision for him and his family. That’s what happens in the football business. It sort of put everything we were excited for on hold — but it got going again; and enter Micky Mellon.”

Derby delight

Harkes, who has now racked up 161 appearances for United, was in reflective mood during a wide-ranging two-hour interview with the Dode Fox Podcast.

And he cited his winning goal in the Dundee derby of September 2021 as perhaps his finest memory in Tangerine.

“It was a strange game,” continued Harkes. “In the first half, I felt very nervy. I cold feel the atmosphere from everyone and the fans; we didn’t know which way it as going to go.

“They had a few chances and we built back into the game.

“But in the second half, we took over in terms of actually playing. Before that, it was just foul and restart, and foul and restart. A typical derby.

Harkes slams home against Dundee. Image: SNS

“To score was one of the best moments I’ve ever felt at Tannadice.”

Euro highs and lows

The only encounter that comes close for Harkes was the 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar at the start of this season, with Jack Ross’ United side stunning the classy Dutch outfit on an electric evening in Tayside.

Even in light of the second leg collapse at the AFAS Stadion, Harkes added: “It was one of my favourite nights, except the derby I scored in.

“Seeing the fans and hearing them sing afterwards, walking around the pitch soaking it up — it was a dream.”

However, it all came crashing down when AZ ran riot with a 7-0 victory in the second leg.

And Harkes reckons the ultra-confident Alkmaar stars — who have gone on to reach the semis of the Europa Conference League — KNEW they were in no danger of elimination.

Going from those highs to those lows — what a difference,” said Harkes. “Everything that could go wrong in the second leg did go wrong.

“You have to give some credit to Alkmaar. If you look at how they’ve done in the Conference League and how they’ve gone in Holland, up against teams like Ajax. So, you think, “maybe cut us some slack”.

“But, at the same time, you never want to see it go like that.”

United were hammered in Holland. Image: DC Thomson / Kenny Smith

He added: “I tell people this: when they were walking off at Tannadice after losing 1-0, they must have known. They were smiling at us and saying, “well done, we’ll see you at the next leg”. As a competitor, you hate that — but they were a different level.”

Retirement quip

Ross was sacked within 10 weeks, fresh from conceding 23 goals in four games. The relegation battle would continue under Liam Fox, facilitating another change in the dugout.

Goodwin now has United looking in resurgent mood, most recently overseeing a run of three successive victories to spark realistic survival hopes.

During that run, Steven Fletcher has been unplayable.

Fletcher has notched three goals in his last five games. Image: SNS

Harkes laughed: “He’s a great guy and, like Charlie (Mulgrew), has so much experience

“When he first came in, you are shaking your head and thinking, “I’m playing with Steven Fletcher”. Unbelievable.

“He has stepped up in a lot of big moments this season. He has probably needed more service and needed more opportunities. He’s told me a few times that he’s wanted to retire!

“But he’s kept going and has loved it.”

The majority of the plaudits, however, have gone the way of Goodwin, who took the reins at United with the club four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and fresh from a 4-0 defeat at Ross County.

United boss Jim Goodwin salutes supporters. Image: SNS

“You see every day that he’s a winner,” added Harkes. “In training, when he gets involved in the rondos, he’s going to make sure he’s the winner. He inspires competition and competitiveness in the group.”

You can listen to the full interview on Episode 192 of the Dode Fox Podcast HERE.

