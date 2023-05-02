Former Dundee United favourite Jon Daly lands managerial role in Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jon Daly has been named interim manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

The former Dundee United favourite is stepping into the breach after ex-Hibs defender Tim Clancy left the club this week.

Clancy departed following a run of three successive defeats, culminating in Monday evening’s 1-0 reverse at home to Sligo Rovers.

St Pat’s are toiling in seventh place in the League of Ireland after 13 games, albeit they are only five points off third place.

And Daly — who served as assistant boss to Clancy — is the man charged with sparking an immediate revival.

Daly said: “We’re looking for a reaction from the players and the staff.

“We’re disappointed with the situation and it’s something we believe we can turn around, starting on Friday down in Cork.”

Cup hero

Clancy and Daly led the Saints to fourth place last season and secured European qualification.

They defeated NS Mura of Slovenia in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds before stunning CSKA Sofia 1-0 in Bulgaria, only to lose the second leg at home 2-0.

Daly spent a season as Jonatan Johansson’s No.2 at Finnish side TPS Turku prior to joining St Pat’s, while he cut his teeth in coaching as under-20s boss at Hearts.

He would twice serve as the Jambos’ caretaker manager.

Daly scored 73 goals in 203 appearances for United and lifted the 2010 Scottish Cup.