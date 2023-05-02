Former Dundee United favourite Jon Daly lands managerial role in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United favourite Jon Daly lands managerial role in Ireland

The 2010 Scottish Cup winner has taken the reins from ex-Hibernian and Motherwell defender Tim Clancy

By Alan Temple
Daly will be charged with improving the fortunes of the Dublin club. Image: Shutterstock
Daly will be charged with improving the fortunes of the Dublin club. Image: Shutterstock

Jon Daly has been named interim manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

The former Dundee United favourite is stepping into the breach after ex-Hibs defender Tim Clancy left the club this week.

Clancy departed following a run of three successive defeats, culminating in Monday evening’s 1-0 reverse at home to Sligo Rovers.

St Pat’s are toiling in seventh place in the League of Ireland after 13 games, albeit they are only five points off third place.

And Daly — who served as assistant boss to Clancy — is the man charged with sparking an immediate revival.

Daly, left, and Clancy. Image: Shutterstock.

Daly said: “We’re looking for a reaction from the players and the staff.

“We’re disappointed with the situation and it’s something we believe we can turn around, starting on Friday down in Cork.”

Cup hero

Clancy and Daly led the Saints to fourth place last season and secured European qualification.

They defeated NS Mura of Slovenia in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds before stunning CSKA Sofia 1-0 in Bulgaria, only to lose the second leg at home 2-0.

Daly spent a season as Jonatan Johansson’s No.2 at Finnish side TPS Turku prior to joining St Pat’s, while he cut his teeth in coaching as under-20s boss at Hearts.

He would twice serve as the Jambos’ caretaker manager.

Daly scored 73 goals in 203 appearances for United and lifted the 2010 Scottish Cup.

