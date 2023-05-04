Jim Goodwin reacts as St Johnstone reject Dundee United request for increased McDiarmid Park allocation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reacts as St Johnstone reject Dundee United request for increased McDiarmid Park allocation

Goodwin is "disappointed" more travelling Arabs will not be accommodated

By Alan Temple
Goodwin will aim to guide United to a fourth successive win. Image: SNS
Goodwin will aim to guide United to a fourth successive win. Image: SNS

St Johnstone have turned down Dundee United’s request for an increased away allocation at McDiarmid Park this weekend.

Arabs snapped up all 2,700 available tickets for the Tayside showdown in 40 minutes, with boss Jim Goodwin describing the effort as “incredible”.

Given the overwhelming demand for the short trip down the A90, it is understood United chiefs have strongly sought to secure more briefs for the mouth-watering contest.

However, the Saints have stood firm with their decision to restrict the visitors to one-and-a-half stands — something that has found favour with their own fanbase.

From the financial aspect — from their point of view — it might be a good money-spinner for St Johnstone if they were to make them available.

Jim Goodwin

Goodwin was respectful of the Saints’ position but admits he has been left “disappointed”, while suggesting the home side were leaving money on the table.

“Is it disappointing? Yes, but St Johnstone are well within their rights to do that,” said the circumspect United boss.

Tony Watt, now at St Mirren, scored the winning goal in United’s triumph at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

“From our point of view, we want to get as many Dundee United fans there as possible and the fact we sold nearly 3,000 tickets in less than an hour is incredible. 

“(But) St Johnstone are the home team and they can decide what way they want to do it.

“From the financial aspect — from their point of view — it might be a good money-spinner for St Johnstone if they were to make them available.

“But we’re delighted to be going there with the fans we have already and I’m expecting them to make an incredible atmosphere.

“Hopefully, we can repay their faith and their support with a really good positive result.”

Huge

A win would see United leapfrog the Saints into ninth spot and — in terms of outings in Perth — the omens are heartening.

The Tangerines are unbeaten on their last six visits to McDiarmid Park, most recently claiming a 1-0 triumph courtesy of a Tony Watt strike on January 2.

“The games between the two teams have been relatively tight,” noted Goodwin. “But Dundee United’s record there is good and it’s not too far to travel for the lads.

“It’s another massive game — and we have five huge ones.”

