Jim Goodwin reacts as St Johnstone reject Dundee United request for increased McDiarmid Park allocation

St Johnstone have turned down Dundee United’s request for an increased away allocation at McDiarmid Park this weekend.

Arabs snapped up all 2,700 available tickets for the Tayside showdown in 40 minutes, with boss Jim Goodwin describing the effort as “incredible”.

Given the overwhelming demand for the short trip down the A90, it is understood United chiefs have strongly sought to secure more briefs for the mouth-watering contest.

However, the Saints have stood firm with their decision to restrict the visitors to one-and-a-half stands — something that has found favour with their own fanbase.

From the financial aspect — from their point of view — it might be a good money-spinner for St Johnstone if they were to make them available. Jim Goodwin

Goodwin was respectful of the Saints’ position but admits he has been left “disappointed”, while suggesting the home side were leaving money on the table.

“Is it disappointing? Yes, but St Johnstone are well within their rights to do that,” said the circumspect United boss.

“From our point of view, we want to get as many Dundee United fans there as possible and the fact we sold nearly 3,000 tickets in less than an hour is incredible.

“(But) St Johnstone are the home team and they can decide what way they want to do it.

“From the financial aspect — from their point of view — it might be a good money-spinner for St Johnstone if they were to make them available.

“But we’re delighted to be going there with the fans we have already and I’m expecting them to make an incredible atmosphere.

“Hopefully, we can repay their faith and their support with a really good positive result.”

Huge

A win would see United leapfrog the Saints into ninth spot and — in terms of outings in Perth — the omens are heartening.

The Tangerines are unbeaten on their last six visits to McDiarmid Park, most recently claiming a 1-0 triumph courtesy of a Tony Watt strike on January 2.

“The games between the two teams have been relatively tight,” noted Goodwin. “But Dundee United’s record there is good and it’s not too far to travel for the lads.

“It’s another massive game — and we have five huge ones.”