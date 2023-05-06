St Johnstone v Dundee United: Key moments, star men and player ratings as Liam Gordon plays captain’s role and Charlie Mulgrew sees red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone v Dundee United: Key moments, star men and player ratings as Liam Gordon plays captain’s role and Charlie Mulgrew sees red

The Saints got the better of their Tayside rivals thanks to the skipper

By Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson
Delight for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Delight for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

St Johnstone secured their first victory under Steven MacLean as a rare Liam Gordon strike proved enough to down Tayside rivals Dundee United.

Gordon’s clinical goal on the cusp of half-time was his first since rippling the net against Hearts in October 2021.

The Tangerines ended the match with 10 men after Charlie Mulgrew was given his marching orders for hauling down Melker Hallberg in the second period.

However, the visitors were within the width of the bar from levelling with 93 minutes on the clock, with Steven Fletcher smashing the woodwork with a ferocious volley.

The Saints’ triumph — the first for a home side in this fixture in 13 attempts — was enough to ease any looming relegation fears.

Five points now separate the Perth side from Kilmarnock in 11th spot.

Mark Birighitti pulls off a fine save. Image: SNS

United, who saw their three-game winning run come to a shuddering halt, are level with Killie but now just one point ahead of rock-bottom Ross County after the Highlanders’ win over Livingston.

Key moments

The Saints backline, with James Brown in for Ryan McGowan, were a nervy quartet in the opening stages and United got themselves a couple of half-chances out of it.

One of them was an Ian Harkes header from a Scott McMann cross that was directed straight at Remi Matthews.

Possession was matched pretty evenly between the two sides in the first 45 minutes but both teams probably looked more threatening on the counter-attack.

Midway through the half, Ilmari Niskanen v Cammy MacPherson was a mismatch of a foot race and after he chopped inside on his left, the winger’s shot was deflected over. A pass inside to Fletcher would have been the better option.

Mulgrew takes the long walk. Image: SNS

Mark Birighitti gifted Saints their winning goal the last time these teams met but he made a couple of good saves to deny Adam Montgomery and then Graham Carey.

The first was a standard block with his feet but the second an impressive full length tip over the bar.

He was stood rooted to the spot when Gordon sent Saints into the break a 1-0 up, though.

The Perth skipper reacted first to Stevie May’s swing and a miss in the box and his low shot found its way through a few legs and into the net.

United piled the pressure on in the first 15 minute after the restart, without a clear-cut chance to show for it.

And then on 61 minutes the visitors’ task became a whole lot harder after Mulgrew was sent off for bringing down Hallberg at the corner of the box.

Whether Loick Ayina was going to get back to cover the critical decision and the referee Alan Muir deemed not.

MacLean opened his account as a manager. Image: SNS

As you would expect, this severely limited United’s opportunities to throw the kitchen sink at Saints but Niskanen was unlucky to see a 77th minute cross flash across the six-yard box with no takers.

There was very nearly a dramatic injury-time twist, however, when Fletcher smashed a volley off the junction of post and bar.

Star men

St Johnstone: Liam Gordon

The captain doesn’t get many goals — he’d only found the net twice in his career before this game.

But it’s unlikely he’ll ever score a more important one for Saints.

Liam Gordon celebrates. Image: SNS

And in terms of the bread and butter of his defensive duties, Gordon (and Andy Considine) dealt with United’s danger-man, Fletcher, impressively.

Dundee United: Ian Harkes 

Harkes delivered an all-action showing in the heart of midfield, seeking to burst forward and link up with Fletcher.

Harkes, left, battles Phillips. Image: SNS

He produced one of United’s two shots on target and illustrated a combative streak out of possession.

This continued the American’s fine recent form despite being on the losing side.

Birighitti and Ilmari Niskanen also had decent games, while McGrath was impactful in the first period but faded.

Player ratings

St Johnstone (4-3-3): Matthews 6; Brown 6 (Mitchell 3), Gordon 8, Considine 7, Montgomery 7; Phillips 6, MacPherson 6, Hallberg 7 (Bair 4); Wright 6, May 7 (Rudden 4), Carey 6.

Dundee United (4-3-3): Birighitti 7; Freeman 5 (MacLeod 70, 3), Ayina 6, Mulgrew 5, McMann 6 (Edwards 90); McGrath 6, Sibbald 6, Harkes 7 (Cudjoe 87); Niskanen 7, Fletcher 6, Behich 6.

Managers under the microscope

Steven MacLean

The interim manager’s selection options were limited given McGowan, Connor McLennan and David Wotherspoon were all ruled out through training ground injuries.

He got another performance from his team that was full of endeavour and Saints held their shape well.

And, most importantly, he can now call himself a winning St Johnstone manager.

Jim Goodwin

Understandably, Goodwin made no alterations to the side which claimed a third successive league win against Livingston a fortnight prior.

Middleton, pictured, was back in the mix. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath recovered from a slight knock to take his place in the starting 11, while Glenn Middleton returned to the bench for the first time since February 25 after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Forced to improvise, Goodwin switched a 4-4-1 following Mulgrew’s dismissal, with Scott McMann moving to centre-back and Aziz Behich moving to left-back.

Chasing parity in the closing stages, Rory MacLeod was introduced to partner Fletcher.

