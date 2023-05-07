Tony Watt confirms his season is over after on-loan Dundee United striker suffers ankle injury with St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt has confirmed that his season is OVER after suffering an ankle injury in training.

The Dundee United front-man, currently on loan with St Mirren, was pictured on crutches as the Buddies lost 2-1 against HIbs on Saturday.

And he took to social media to confirm the worst.

Well that’s 2022/23 over for me troops 😢 ❌ Been a bit of an unexpected one but the last 12 weeks have been absolutely brilliant 🤩 5 more games for me to support the boys to get what they deserve ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0rId3MfiHt — Tony Watt (@32watto) May 5, 2023

Watt tweeted: “Well that’s 2022/23 over for me troops.

“Been a bit of an unexpected one but the last 12 weeks have been absolutely brilliant.

“Five more games for me to support the boys to get what they deserve.”

Lengthy deal

Watt joined United in January 2022 following a blistering run of form with Premiership rivals Motherwell, subsequently helping the Tangerines secure European qualification.

However, he fell out of favour under Liam Fox and joined the Buddies on loan during the winter transfer window, scoring once in 11 outings.

Watt remains contracted to United until the summer of 2025.