Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Conway names current Dundee United player he would have loved to play alongside as Scottish Cup hero prepares for Tannadice return

Silverware-winning ex-Tangerines favourite Conway will be back on Saturday as United take on Ross County.

Craig Conway parades the Scottish Cup in front of adoring Arabs. Image: SNS
Craig Conway parades the Scottish Cup in front of adoring Arabs. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

There will be no civic reception for a Dundee United victory.

No open-top bus parade.

Danny Swanson is unlikely to lie shirtless on the Tannadice turf as if he were reclining on a chaise longue.

However, the enormity of Saturday’s showdown against Ross County is not lost on one of the Tangerines’ 2010 Scottish Cup final heroes.

Craig Conway will take to the field alongside another mercurial talent of that squad, Swanson, ahead of the relegation six-pointer against the Highlanders. A rematch with very different stakes.

Conway on the Hampden pitch with the 2010 prize. Image: SNS.
Conway with the 2010 prize. Image: SNS.

“It’s a massive game for United and it’s probably fitting that it is against Ross County, given the (2010) cup final and the history between the clubs,” Conway told Courier Sport.It’ll be special to get back on that pitch. 

I’m good mates with Charlie Mulgrew so I’ll often ask him about United, and their results will always be one of the first I check. I know it’s been a struggle this season but the new manager (Jim Goodwin) has done a good job.

“United should be in the Premiership — and hopefully this weekend is a step towards that.”

Dundee United cup win a career high for Craig Conway

As Conway and Swanson take the acclaim of a home crowd that is likely to approach the 12,000-mark, the memories will come flooding back.

And the most potent of those came at Hampden on May 15, 2010. 

Conway was unplayable against County, claiming man of the match and bagging a brace, adding to a David Goodwillie goal.

Shirtless Swanson celebrates with the Scottish Cup in 2010. Image: SNS
Swanson celebrates with the Scottish Cup in 2010. Image: SNS

“I’ve met a lot of players who went through an entire professional career and had nothing to show for it, in terms of silverware,” said Conway. “But my mindset was, “this could be my one opportunity”.

“Being in the city and seeing what it meant to the people of Dundee — there was just no way we could let that slip.

“The preparations for the game, and the determination of that group of players meant that it couldn’t have come together much better. I’ll always reflect on that as one of the best days of my career.”

When it hit home

Then the party started.

The Tannadice return; the bus parade; the civic reception.

“It really hit home when we were on that (City Chambers) balcony and you saw the amount of people who had turned out,” recalled Conway. “To this day, I’ve got a photo hanging in my house, with that crowd behind me. Amazing.

Conway is welcomed back to Tannadice by a group of youngsters. Image: SNS.
Conway is welcomed back to Tannadice. Image: SNS.

“That is when the enormity of what we achieved was really clear. Plus we were a few beers deep at that point, so it was a fun afternoon.”

Conways laughs: “I think Peter Houston and the coaching staff made sure all the players were kept well away from anyone important at the reception!”

Steven Fletcher ‘can be anything’

Conway’s time at United — which saw him thrive in full-time football after combining a formative spell at Ayr United with working as a hairdresser — was a springboard to a magnificent career.

Honestly, I would have loved to have played with Steven on a consistent basis. As a winger, he’s the type of player who would be brilliant to have in your team.”

Craig Conway

He turned out for Scotland seven times, won promotion to the top-flight with Cardiff City and is fondly remembered at Blackburn Rovers, for whom he was signed by now-departed Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. 

And there is the small matter of playing his part in a cup double with St Johnstone. 

It was during Conway’s time with the national team that he played alongside Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher, and the latter’s influence for United has come as no surprise to him.

He only wishes they could have lined up together more often.

Conway, 11, lines up with current United stars Mulgrew, 7, and Fletcher, 9, for Scotland against the USA. Image: SNS.
Conway, 11, lines up with current United stars Mulgrew, 7, and Fletcher, 9, for Scotland against the USA. Image: SNS.

“To be playing at this level at this stage in his career speaks volumes,” added Conway. “I was in a couple of Scotland squads with Steven and he is just a top quality player. 

“Honestly, I would have loved to have played with Steven on a consistent basis. As a winger, he’s the type of player who would be brilliant to have in your team.

“His technical ability is excellent, he’s good in the air, he can finish. He can be a link-up man or a target man — he really can be anything the team needs.”

