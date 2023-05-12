JIM SPENCE: Dundee United title winners made themselves immortal 40 years ago – and I watched from Dundee end at Dens Park!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United title winners made themselves immortal 40 years ago – and I watched from Dundee end at Dens Park!

The only space available at Dens Park was amongst Dundee supporters - but there was no way Jim was missing the biggest day in United's history.

Dundee United fans packed into Dens Park to watch their side win the title. Image: DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

Forty years ago Dundee United finally came of age and I watched them do it, amid a sea of dark blue, in the Provie Road end at Dens Park.

With 29,106 packing Dens out, the only space I could get, along with my wife, was in the Dundee home end.

It was a day of fears, cheers and tears as United finally cemented their place in the history books by winning the Premier Division title.

Along with my regular squad, we started our pre-match ritual as always in the Athletic Bar, near Dens.

Traditionally nicknamed ‘Hungry Boab’s’ on account of the previous owner’s legendary tightness, mine host was Doug Smith, the former United skipper and director.

The bar was hoaching before the game, with both sides of the Tannadice street divide enjoying the banter and the beer, but for Arabs, the nerves were palpable.

Doug Smith (left) in his Dundee United playing days, with Rolando Ugolini and Stewart Fraser. Image: DC Thomson

We made our way along the raucous half mile to Dens knowing that a win would give United their first ever top title.

I vividly remember thinking of the away games I’d travelled to over the years as a younger fan, when United were often accompanied by only a couple of busloads of supporters.

For some reason, a game at Central Park, Cowdenbeath, in 1970 lodged in my mind; I recalled United winning 2-0 but mainly remembered a few of us huddled on the frozen wastes of the Fife terracing, trying to light a wee fire with scraps of wood because of the bitter cold.

It seemed incongruous, looking around at the thousands clad in tangerine at Dens and seeing how far United had progressed since those days.

It’s fair to say I’d had a few snifters and, between the nerves and the excitement in the build up to the kick-off, my senses were somewhat hazy, but, when Ralph Milne’s outrageous chip sailed over Colin Kelly in the fourth minute, a Zen like clarity descended for a millisecond, followed by absolute pandemonium.

When the bedlam was repeated with Eamonn Bannon’s second goal, seven minutes later, I clearly remember a wave of calm sweeping over me; an unshakeable conviction that all would be well.

As a fan, I’d been on the pitch celebrating with thousands of Scots at Wembley in our legendary 2-1 win over England in 1977, and I’d celebrated in the Anfield Road end at Liverpool, when Scotland beat Wales that same year to qualify for the World Cup in Argentina.

But the emotions of seeing the league title being won, which is the ultimate test of any great team over a long, gruelling season, eclipsed both of those experiences.

After the victory celebrations, we headed back to a deliriously happy Athletic Bar until late in the night, where owner Doug Smith put an end to the pub’s nickname ‘Hungry Boab’s’ by putting up a drink on the house for every punter, including the few Dark Blues, who’d stoically endured their rivals’ celebrations.

The Athletic Bar on Strathmartine Road. Image: DC Thomson

The victory at Dens immortalised United’s 14-man squad that day, which included six players from the city area.

Manager Jim McLean had often called United the corner shop competing against the supermarkets.

They were much less well-resourced than Celtic and Aberdeen, who were both a point behind going into the final day, and whose results they only had to match at Dens to win the flag.

It was a unique triumph for the band of brothers McLean had moulded with his excellent coaching skills and tactical nous, and which had a work ethic and fitness levels few could match.

Jim McLean celebrates with the United heroes after the league win at Dens in 1983. Image: DC Thomson

Funnily enough, a few years back, I was to find out how those few Dundee fans in the Athletic Bar that night felt when I was the solitary Arab among them in nearby Frews Bar as they celebrated their success in the infamous ‘Doon Derby’.

They enjoyed that night, although it couldn’t come close to matching their own immortals of the 1961/62 season, who clinched their own solitary top league flag with a last day win at St Johnstone.

We’re unlikely to see either city side repeat those triumphs in a modern era dominated by money, but the memories will live on passed down through the generations of Arabs and Dees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

