Dundee United fans react as midweek drama leaves Tangerines staring relegation in the face

Dundee United are on the brink of relegation after Wednesday night’s Premiership fixtures.

The Tangerines lost 3-0 at home to drop rivals Kilmarnock, who cemented their top flight safety in the process.

At the same time, having found themselves 2-0 down, fellow strugglers Ross County fought their way back to take a 3-2 lead over St Johnstone before being pegged back at the death.

Had the Staggies hung on, United’s relegation would have been confirmed.

They now sit three points behind County going into Sunday’s final round of fixtures.

However, in order to stay up, manager Jim Goodwin‘s side will need to beat Motherwell, while the Staggies lose to Killie, with an EIGHT-goal swing in their favour.

After watching United crash to what looks like a season-killing defeat, supporters took to social media to express their frustration.

Even before full-time at Tannadice, some fans could see the writing on the wall.

Unless there’s a miracle here, this has got to be the end of the road for almost everyone at the club. I include Goodwin in that I’m afraid — Stuart Milne (@SGMilne) May 24, 2023

With time still to play, Stuart Milne (@SGMilne) took to Twitter to say: “Unless there’s a miracle here, this has got to be the end of the road for almost everyone at the club. I include Goodwin in that I’m afraid.”

This was January’s doing… — Alex Marr (@alexmarr98) May 24, 2023

Alex Marr (@alexmarr98) pinpointed the failures of United’s January transfer window for their current predicament, saying: “This was January’s doing…”

An absolutely hopeless bunch from back to front. Dire. https://t.co/q4OJ7dhlqr — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) May 24, 2023

United fan Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP), leader of the SNP group at Westminster, could not contain his disappointment on Twitter.

He said: “An absolutely hopeless bunch from back to front. Dire.”

The Daily Arab Twitter account (@TheDailyArab83), like the overwhelming majority of supporters, seemed resigned to United’s fate, and expressed sympathy for the manager.

“Goodwin was wrong to take the job,” they said.

“Those heartless excuses for players had already disgraced themselves and downed tools under the last two so nothing was going to change.

Goodwin was wrong to take the job.

Those heartless excuses for players had already disgraced themselves & downed tools under the last 2 so nothing was going to change. Ownership needs clarified, decks cleared & a manager capable of building a competitive squad for next season. — TDA (@TheDailyArab83) May 24, 2023

“Ownership needs clarified, decks cleared and a manager capable of building a competitive squad for next season.”

Kieran Andrews (@KieranPAndrews) reflected anger brewing amongst a United support who started the season full of hope following their 1-0 European victory over AZ Alkmaar.

He said: “The tangerine brick road.

The tangerine brick road No heart, brains or courage A disgrace of a team and club right now from top to bottom https://t.co/eEA7nw9oB6 — Kieran Andrews (@KieranPAndrews) May 24, 2023

“No heart, brains or courage.

“A disgrace of a team and club right now from top to bottom.”

The post-mortem to follow will be a wide-ranging one, with so many elements combining to condemn Dundee United to a season they will wish to forget.

But angry supporters will first demand answers from those in charge – including owner Mark Ogren.

Dundee United deserves to be relegated. Ogren to blame and no chance he is capable of righting the ship. New ownership is essential. — Grant McKenzie (@MrGrantMcKenzie) May 24, 2023

Grant McKenzie (@MrGrantMcKenzie) said on Twitter: “Dundee United deserves to be relegated.

“Ogren to blame and no chance he is capable of righting the ship. New ownership is essential.”