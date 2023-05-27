Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee United hand Jim Goodwin extended contract as Tannadice boss vows to strengthen key squad ‘weaknesses’

Tangerines confirm Goodwin will remain as manager beyond initial short-term deal as club faces prospect of relegation.

By Reporter
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin will be Dundee United manager next season. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin will be Dundee United manager next season.

Despite facing the prospect of relegation from the Premiership the Tangerines have announced a two-year contract extension for the former Aberdeen and St Mirren boss.

The Tangerines require victory tomorrow at Motherwell combined with a Ross County defeat at Kilmarnock and a goal difference swing of at least eight goals in their favour.

However, despite the probability of Championship football next term, United chief executive Luigi Capuano says Goodwin has shown “the key attributes required” to get the club back on track.

Jim Goodwin took over at Dundee United in March. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Capuano said on United’s website: “We’re delighted to secure Jim’s services for the upcoming two seasons.

“As a club, we believed it was important to have him in place as soon as possible to allow the crucial rebuilding process to begin ahead of the 2023/24 season immediately.

“Since his initial appointment in March, Jim has been an example of professionalism, displaying all of the key attributes we feel are necessary to lead the football club and deliver on-field success in the future.”

‘Key areas to improve’

Goodwin arrived on short-term deal until the end of the season with 12 matches of the season remaining.

And he says he has identified the “weaknesses” in the squad that have led to their precarious position at the foot of the Premiership.

Goodwin said: “I’m really pleased to have been able to get things agreed with the club. I’m also incredibly grateful to the chairman and the rest of the board for offering me the position in the first place.

Dundee United are on the brink of relegation after the midweek defeat at home to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“This is a terrific football club with a great history and there are a lot of things to be positive about, albeit we’ve had a difficult season.

“It is now my job to make the necessary changes to ensure the club improves and moves forward in the right manner.

“Every decision I make during my time at Dundee United will be in the best interests of the club.

“Recruitment is pivotal at any football club. I recognise where the weaknesses have been this season and understand the key areas we need to improve and strengthen in the summer.

“I think that’s something for the supporters to look forward to.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Dundee United faithful for the welcome they have given me – I just want to repay them with a team they look forward to coming to watch and can be proud of.”

