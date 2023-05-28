Dundee United relegated from the Scottish Premiership after Motherwell defeat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership following a 3-2 defeat at Motherwell.

United’s fate was effectively sealed last Wednesday when they succumbed to a miserable 3-0 reverse against Kilmarnock.

It left Jim Goodwin’s men in need of victory at Fir Park, while hoping Kilmarnock defeated Ross County. An inconceivable EIGHT-goal swing was also required to overhaul the Highlanders.

Killie did their bit, dispatching County at Rugby Park.

And for 15 minutes, the Terrors looked set to at least win their encounter — albeit not remotely by a sufficiently handsome scoreline — with goals from Jamie McGrath and Steven Fletcher cancelling out Kevin van Veen’s early opener.

But Blair Spittal restored parity before Max Johnston secured the three points for the Steelmen.

Goal machine van Veen

Any notion of a stirring, staggering great escape was extinguished within five minutes, in entirely predictable fashion.

Van Veen sprung the United defence and showed typical composure to round Jack Newman before rippling the net for a historic 11th consecutive Premiership game.

While much of United’s campaign has been characterised by defensive errors, this afternoon was largely a story of profligacy.

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly denied Glenn Middleton after the United forward had been played through on goal by Dylan Levitt. The Welsh ace — impressive on his first start since March — then curled his own effort inches wide.

Kelly made another stop with his legs to thwart Middleton from a prohibitive angle.

Enjoying a super afternoon between the sticks, Kelly was quick off his line to block a Freeman shot and, presented with the subsequent loose ball and no goalkeeper, Fletcher’s effort was cleared off the line by Paul McGinn.

A ferocious drive from Peter Pawlett then zipped wide of the post.

Leveller

The Tangerines claimed a merited leveller on the half-hour mark.

Bevis Mugabi was adjudged guilty of handball following an aerial battle with Fletcher, with referee Steven McLean pointing to the spot on the advice of VAR, Willie Collum.

McGrath coolly converted from 12 yards, although the excellent Kelly did go the right way.

The United supporters in attendance, having clearly reached the “acceptance” stage of the grief process, made a fine din throughout; making the most of a sunny Sunday away day, if not their club’s plight.

Fletcher passed up a golden opportunity to give the visitors the lead on the cusp of half-time, heading wide of the post from all of six yards after meeting a wonderful delivery by Freeman.

Turnaround

However, the former Scotland striker made amends after the break, slotting home his ninth goal of the season from point-blank range following a slick attack involving McGrath and Pawlett.

Seeking to strike back, Mugabi forced a fantastic stop from Jack Newman. Sean Goss then struck the base of the post with a clever low drive.

With Kilmarnock winning 2-0 against County at the hour-mark, another United goal would have fuelled hopes of a miracle. However, Kelly stood firm to deny yet another headed effort from Fletcher.

Motherwell struck back with 20 minutes left on the clock, as ex-Tangerines man Spittal rifled a wonderful low show past the despairing dive of Newman.

And Johnston piled on the misery for United, powering a super header into the roof of the net after attacking a lovely shaped delivery by James Furlong.