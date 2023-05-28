Dundee United relegated from the Scottish Premiership after Motherwell defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United relegated from the Scottish Premiership after Motherwell defeat

United's stay in the top-flight was officially ended by a 3-2 reverse at Fir Park

By Alan Temple
Dejected United fans see their team go down. Image: SNS

Dundee United have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership following a 3-2 defeat at Motherwell.

United’s fate was effectively sealed last Wednesday when they succumbed to a miserable 3-0 reverse against Kilmarnock.

It left Jim Goodwin’s men in need of victory at Fir Park, while hoping Kilmarnock defeated Ross County. An inconceivable EIGHT-goal swing was also required to overhaul the Highlanders.

Goodwin saw his side officially relegated. Image: SNS

Killie did their bit, dispatching County at Rugby Park.

And for 15 minutes, the Terrors looked set to at least win their encounter — albeit not remotely by a sufficiently handsome scoreline — with goals from Jamie McGrath and Steven Fletcher cancelling out Kevin van Veen’s early opener.

But Blair Spittal restored parity before Max Johnston secured the three points for the Steelmen.

Goal machine van Veen

Any notion of a stirring, staggering great escape was extinguished within five minutes, in entirely predictable fashion.

Van Veen sprung the United defence and showed typical composure to round Jack Newman before rippling the net for a historic 11th consecutive Premiership game.

Van Veen celebrates. Image: Shutterstock

While much of United’s campaign has been characterised by defensive errors, this afternoon was largely a story of profligacy.

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly denied Glenn Middleton after the United forward had been played through on goal by Dylan Levitt. The Welsh ace — impressive on his first start since March — then curled his own effort inches wide.

Kelly made another stop with his legs to thwart Middleton from a prohibitive angle.

Enjoying a super afternoon between the sticks, Kelly was quick off his line to block a Freeman shot and, presented with the subsequent loose ball and no goalkeeper, Fletcher’s effort was cleared off the line by Paul McGinn.

A ferocious drive from Peter Pawlett then zipped wide of the post.

Leveller

The Tangerines claimed a merited leveller on the half-hour mark.

Bevis Mugabi was adjudged guilty of handball following an aerial battle with Fletcher, with referee Steven McLean pointing to the spot on the advice of VAR, Willie Collum.

McGrath coolly converted from 12 yards, although the excellent Kelly did go the right way.

McGrath dashes back to the centre-circle. Image: Shutterstock

The United supporters in attendance, having clearly reached the “acceptance” stage of the grief process, made a fine din throughout; making the most of a sunny Sunday away day, if not their club’s plight.

Fletcher passed up a golden opportunity to give the visitors the lead on the cusp of half-time, heading wide of the post from all of six yards after meeting a wonderful delivery by Freeman.

Turnaround

However, the former Scotland striker made amends after the break, slotting home his ninth goal of the season from point-blank range following a slick attack involving McGrath and Pawlett.

Steven Fletcher unleashes a drive. Image: SNS

Seeking to strike back, Mugabi forced a fantastic stop from Jack Newman. Sean Goss then struck the base of the post with a clever low drive.

With Kilmarnock winning 2-0 against County at the hour-mark, another United goal would have fuelled hopes of a miracle. However, Kelly stood firm to deny yet another headed effort from Fletcher.

Motherwell struck back with 20 minutes left on the clock, as ex-Tangerines man Spittal rifled a wonderful low show past the despairing dive of Newman.

And Johnston piled on the misery for United, powering a super header into the roof of the net after attacking a lovely shaped delivery by James Furlong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]