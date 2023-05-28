Mark Ogren vows he is ‘fully committed’ to Dundee United as owner admits ‘mistakes were made’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren insists he remains fully committed to the Tannadice club.

The American businessman has invested upwards of £13 million in the Tangerines since his takeover in December 2018.

And, in terms of their place in the Scottish football pyramid, United are back exactly where they started following Sunday’s relegation to the Championship.

I want to reassure supporters, partners, and our staff that I remain fully committed to the club’s continued growth and ensuring its sustainability at the highest level. Mark Ogren

Ogren is adamant “hard lessons have been learned” but has vowed to continue his support as they seek to bounce back at the first time of asking.

He told United’s official website: “This season started with such hope and excitement, but quite clearly, results and performances have not been good enough throughout the campaign.

“Mistakes have been made, hard lessons have been learned, and we all take ownership of our accountability. We have let our supporters down.

“The outcome is that we will now play in the cinch Championship next season. While today is a desperately sad occasion for us all, we can now accelerate the work to ensure Dundee United returns to the top league as soon as possible.

“The first act was to secure Jim Goodwin as manager, and we can now begin the process of recruiting and rebuilding a squad to take on the challenges ahead.

“I want to reassure supporters, partners, and our staff that I remain fully committed to the club’s continued growth and ensuring its sustainability at the highest level.”