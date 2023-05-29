Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United defeat at Motherwell summed them up but Jim Goodwin is the right man for the rebuild

There's a lot to put right at Tannadice.

Ian Harkes and Craig Sibbald are dejected after United's relegation is confirmed. I
Ian Harkes and Craig Sibbald are dejected after United's relegation is confirmed. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

It’s been a dismal season for Dundee United.

And didn’t Sunday’s performance at Motherwell just typify the kind of campaign they’ve had?

They actually looked quite dangerous in attack, created quite a few chances and scored two goals.

Admittedly that’s not been like them this season.

But they still conceded three goals – and that’s the big issue three managers haven’t been able to fix.

They got themselves into a winning position in a game they had to win but defensive weakness cost them.

Again.

Kevin Van Veen celebrates his goal.
Kevin Van Veen celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock

It’s a weakness in mentality as well. We’ve seen it all season.

And it’s clear to see when a team loses all five matches after the split.

These have all been crunch games against rivals. And they lost every single one.

Goodwin hits the nail on the head

We all know things have to change and it’s good to see Jim Goodwin already setting about that with his post-match comments.

He might not have been everyone’s choice to get the job long-term after the way things have ended this term.

However, he evidently made a difference for a short time before the players reverted back to their old selves.

He wanted them to be fitter and stronger, attributes they will need in the Championship.

After the year they’ve had United just need some stability.

Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

So I’m glad Goodwin has been given the rebuilding job and it was encouraging to see Mark Ogren reaffirm his commitment to the club.

Stability is important right now.

Everyone at the club knows who the key men will be for next season.

But there will be hefty changes in the playing squad.

Defensively they just haven’t been up to scratch in the top flight.

Next season we are likely to see a complete overhaul – Ryan Edwards is leaving,

Charlie Mulgrew is out of contract, as is Liam Smith.

Loick Ayina as well will be going back to Huddersfield.

So already there is an opportunity to fix one of the big issues.

Graham still has a future

Ross Graham, meanwhile, I think has the attributes to be a good player in the Championship.

He’ll just need a bit of experience around him.

They need defenders who want to defend, first and foremost.

The Championship is unforgiving, regardless of whether you are considered a big club.

United failed to win the fight this season and suffered. They can’t afford to do that next term or it will be a long old slog.

Goodwin has also made clear players are free to move on if they don’t want to be there.

And I think he is a good choice from the club.

He knows the Championship but, more importantly, he’s been at Tannadice long enough now to know how the club works and what needs to change to make it successful again.

It’s been a terrible season for United. Really awful.

Now it’s time to reset and get the club back on track.

