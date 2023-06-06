Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jim Goodwin eyes Charles Dunne deal — but Dundee United face major hurdle

The former St Mirren man is in-demand

By Alan Temple
Dunne was excellent for Goodwin at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is keen to seal a reunion with former St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Paisley outfit at the end of last season.

Dunne previously worked with Goodwin at the Buddies and it is understood he has made the ex-Motherwell man one of his summer targets. 

United were error-prone and porous as they crashed to relegation last term and the Tannadice club are seeking to rebuild their backline during the close-season.

In-demand: Free agent Charles Dunne. Image: SNS

Dunne’s pace, experience and leadership is valued by Goodwin, to such an extent that he was reportedly keen to take the player to Aberdeen in the summer of 2022.

And the Irishman now wants a reunion in Tayside.

Fierce competition

However, Goodwin faces stern competition from a host of clubs in England for Dunne’s signature and, as it stands, a return south of the border could be on the cards.

The Tangerines‘ bargaining position has been considerably weakened by their relegation to the Championship, with second tier football a far less inviting prospect for potential targets. 

Dunne, formerly of Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool and Oldham, has never dropped below the top-flight during his time in Scotland.

