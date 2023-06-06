Jim Goodwin eyes Charles Dunne deal — but Dundee United face major hurdle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is keen to seal a reunion with former St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Paisley outfit at the end of last season.

Dunne previously worked with Goodwin at the Buddies and it is understood he has made the ex-Motherwell man one of his summer targets.

United were error-prone and porous as they crashed to relegation last term and the Tannadice club are seeking to rebuild their backline during the close-season.

Dunne’s pace, experience and leadership is valued by Goodwin, to such an extent that he was reportedly keen to take the player to Aberdeen in the summer of 2022.

And the Irishman now wants a reunion in Tayside.

Fierce competition

However, Goodwin faces stern competition from a host of clubs in England for Dunne’s signature and, as it stands, a return south of the border could be on the cards.

The Tangerines‘ bargaining position has been considerably weakened by their relegation to the Championship, with second tier football a far less inviting prospect for potential targets.

Dunne, formerly of Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool and Oldham, has never dropped below the top-flight during his time in Scotland.