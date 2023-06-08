Dundee United Viaplay Cup draw in full as early showdown with Championship rival looms

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will face an early-season showdown with Championship rivals Partick Thistle following Thursday afternoon’s Viaplay Cup draw.

The Tangerines were drawn in Group B alongside the Jags, who are reeling from a heartbreaking Premiership playoff final defeat against Ross County.

United will also cross swords with John McGlynn’s Falkirk and newly-relegated League Two side Peterhead.

Your Viaplay Cup Group Stage draw! 🏆 Which group is the standout to you? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OyfwACiUdE — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 8, 2023

The Spartans, gearing up for their maiden SPFL campaign following promotion last month, make up the section.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the Terrors and the Edinburgh outfit.

Fixtures will be determined in due course, with the match-days schedule as follows:

MD1: Weekend of July 15/16

MD2: Midweek of July 18/19

MD3: Weekend of July 22/23

MD4: Midweek of July 25/26

MD5: Weekend of July 29/30