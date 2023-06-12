LEE WILKIE: Tony Watt could be Dundee United’s Championship difference maker – but only if he stays hungry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Tony Watt could be Dundee United’s Championship difference maker – but only if he stays hungry

The Tangerines striker has talked of his commitment to the cause for next season.

Tony Watt celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
Tony Watt celebrates scoring for Dundee United - a sight supporters deserve to see more of. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Tony Watt has got the ability to be a huge player for Dundee United in the Championship.

But does he have the hunger?

Until the United striker starts doing the business week-in, week-out for some club or other, that will always be the question mark hanging over him.

The United man released the latest of his YouTube vlogs the other day and there was plenty in it to interest Arabs – and I don’t mean his choice of panini from his favourite St Andrews coffee shop.

Filming himself wearing United gear at the club’s training base in the Fife town, Watt told the camera of his commitment to the Tangerines for next season.

The past, when he was side-lined, then sent on loan to St Mirren, is all done and dusted, he said.

He holds no grudges, he told fans.

And he is ready, he insisted, to get himself fully fit and do his bit to help fire Dundee United to promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that it’s in his power to do exactly that.

But is he ready for all the hard work that entails? Time will tell.

There are bits of Tony Watt I really like.

I love his attitude when things are going well; when he works his socks off for the team and keeps himself involved in matches.

Whether he was the right player in the right circumstances under Jack Ross and Liam Fox, that’s up for debate.

But if Jim Goodwin thinks he can get the best out of Watt this season, then he could prove very useful to have about the place – because his technical gifts have never been in question.

If you were to offer a fully fit Tony Watt to any other club in the Championship, they’d absolutely snap your hand off to take him.

Because of what has happened in the past – not just at Dundee United either – I think he’s got a lot to prove.

But how his season goes is up to him.

He is more than capable of being THE key man for United in the Championship. It comes down to whether he wants to be.

He’s making the right noises so far.

Let’s see if he can make the right moves when the time for talking is over.

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt.
Tony Watt declares 'I don't hold grudges' and lays out Dundee United comeback timeline
Jim Goodwin will aim to bring Dundee United straight back up to the Premiership. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must ensure Championship 'vacation' does not become 'long, painful' stay
Conway takes the acclaim of the Tannadice crowd last month. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Conway reveals failed attempt at Dundee United comeback
Eriksson is nearing an exit this month. Image: SNS
Carljohan Eriksson leaves Dundee United on a permanent deal
The TV games for the Viaplay Cup groups have been revealed. Images: SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and Fife derby handed TV dates as full Viaplay Cup schedule…
Graham, Meekison and Mochrie (L to R) could be valuable players next term. Images: SNS
5 Dundee United players who could benefit from Championship fresh start under Jim Goodwin
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice
Tannadice will see competitive action in the Viaplay Cup group phase. Image: SNS
Dundee United Viaplay Cup draw in full as early showdown with Championship rival looms
Queen's Park are returning to Hampden for the 23/24 campaign. Image: SNS
Dundee United bound for Hampden as Queen's Park confirm home ground for Championship campaign
Vancouver celebrate Canadian Championship glory. Image: Shutterstock
Watch former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld seal Vancouver Whitecaps championship glory with ice-cool…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]