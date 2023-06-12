LEE WILKIE: Tony Watt could be Dundee United’s Championship difference maker – but only if he stays hungry

Tony Watt has got the ability to be a huge player for Dundee United in the Championship.

But does he have the hunger?

Until the United striker starts doing the business week-in, week-out for some club or other, that will always be the question mark hanging over him.

The United man released the latest of his YouTube vlogs the other day and there was plenty in it to interest Arabs – and I don’t mean his choice of panini from his favourite St Andrews coffee shop.

Filming himself wearing United gear at the club’s training base in the Fife town, Watt told the camera of his commitment to the Tangerines for next season.

The past, when he was side-lined, then sent on loan to St Mirren, is all done and dusted, he said.

He holds no grudges, he told fans.

And he is ready, he insisted, to get himself fully fit and do his bit to help fire Dundee United to promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that it’s in his power to do exactly that.

But is he ready for all the hard work that entails? Time will tell.

There are bits of Tony Watt I really like.

I love his attitude when things are going well; when he works his socks off for the team and keeps himself involved in matches.

Whether he was the right player in the right circumstances under Jack Ross and Liam Fox, that’s up for debate.

But if Jim Goodwin thinks he can get the best out of Watt this season, then he could prove very useful to have about the place – because his technical gifts have never been in question.

If you were to offer a fully fit Tony Watt to any other club in the Championship, they’d absolutely snap your hand off to take him.

Because of what has happened in the past – not just at Dundee United either – I think he’s got a lot to prove.

But how his season goes is up to him.

He is more than capable of being THE key man for United in the Championship. It comes down to whether he wants to be.

He’s making the right noises so far.

Let’s see if he can make the right moves when the time for talking is over.