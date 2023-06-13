Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox leaves Aberdeen

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox has parted company with Aberdeen after a brief stint on the coaching staff.

Fox joined up at Pittodrie as first team coach to newly appointed manager Barry Robson in March, on a deal until the end of the season.

He played a key training ground role as the Dons overhauled Hearts to finish third and secure guaranteed group stage European football next season.

But Fox will not be returning to the Granite City next season, with Aberdeen revealing relocation issues for the split.

A Dons statement said: “First-team coach Liam Fox will… leave the club after his short-term contract expired.

“Liam played a part in the Dons’ strong finish to the 2022/23 season, assisting the management team in the closing stages of the campaign.

“However, family circumstances have prevented him from relocating to Aberdeen on a more permanent basis. The club has already begun the process of identifying a replacement.”

Fox endured an ill-fated spell in charge at Tannadice last season, which came to an end in February after a 4-0 defeat to Ross County.

However, he was only out of work for five weeks until Robson pounced to take him to Pittodrie.

The Dons boss was full of praise for Fox upon his appointment, saying: “Our paths haven’t crossed but I was on a course at one time and I watched him coach.

“He never knew I saw him coach but I liked his manner.

“I liked the way he was with players, I liked his drive and enthusiasm. I’ve spoken to a lot of people in the game who regard him highly on the coaching side.

“He’s been a manager at a big club. I like that he’s been in management and knows what it’s like and knows all the intricacies and difficulties.

“He’s also been a development coach working with younger players and at this club, from age 18 to the first team, it needs someone who’s got all these experiences. There’s no better person for me to fill that void.”

With his already impressive coaching reputation further boosted by a successful spell with the Dons, Fox will now be a wanted man, with clubs nearer the central belt now alerted to his availabilty.