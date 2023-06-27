Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star reveals ‘horrific’ search for club

Kevin McDonald has described his initial outings for Dundee United as “shocking” as the former Scotland and Dundee star opened up on the challenge of returning from a life-threatening kidney illness.

McDonald, 34, joined the Tangerines in February 2022 and made 11 appearances as United sealed European qualification under Tam Courts.

That, in itself, was a staggering feat, given the hurdles the veteran midfielder was forced to overcome. Prior to his arrival at Tannadice, McDonald underwent a kidney transplant in May 2021.

He did not play a competitive match for 20 months.

Nevertheless, McDonald was always steadfast in his belief that he could still make his mark in the senior game — even after a sluggish start to his brief time at United.

He went on to prove that by enjoying a super season with Exeter City last term, earning a move to Bradford City earlier this month.

He added: “I had a couple of shocking games when I first went to Dundee United but I never doubted myself.

“I felt like I could comfortably play at that level when I was playing for Exeter (last season). I could feel myself getting back to like the player I was.”

McDonald told BBC Leeds: “The first time I ran the length of the pitch I was absolutely blowing. I remember thinking ‘this isn’t going to happen’.

“It was the first time doing everything. The first time I went on the exercise bike, the first run, the first time on the pitch and the first time I touched a ball. It felt like a setback every time.

“Once I started to find my feet again I could feel I was getting sharper. It was tough going but well worth it.”

Horrific

McDonald, who turned out 106 times for the Dee after emerging through the youth ranks at Dens Park, has described his search for a new club after leaving Fulham as “horrific” before finally being handed a golden opportunity by the Terrors.

“Trying to get a club was horrific,” he added. “No offence to any of the clubs I went to, but I didn’t think I would have to drop down to the level I was from the level I was at.

“Some clubs said it straight — and I have respect for that — but there were some who didn’t even pick up the phone and that’s a different case. It was tough going. The hardest thing by far.”

Easy street

McDonald will now target promotion from League Two with Mark Hughes’ Bantams, who missed out through the playoffs last term.

He added: “I’m in football because I love playing. I could have gone and played abroad and seen out my career for money or whatever it may be, but that’s not how I am. I don’t want to just be on easy street.”