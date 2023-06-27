Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star reveals ‘horrific’ search for club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star reveals ‘horrific’ search for club

McDonald acknowledged that his early appearances for United were understandably testing

By Alan Temple
Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

Kevin McDonald has described his initial outings for Dundee United as “shocking” as the former Scotland and Dundee star opened up on the challenge of returning from a life-threatening kidney illness.

McDonald, 34, joined the Tangerines in February 2022 and made 11 appearances as United sealed European qualification under Tam Courts.

That, in itself, was a staggering feat, given the hurdles the veteran midfielder was forced to overcome. Prior to his arrival at Tannadice, McDonald underwent a kidney transplant in May 2021.

He did not play a competitive match for 20 months.

Nevertheless, McDonald was always steadfast in his belief that he could still make his mark in the senior game — even after a sluggish start to his brief time at United.

He went on to prove that by enjoying a super season with Exeter City last term, earning a move to Bradford City earlier this month.

McDonald was superb with Exeter City last term. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “I had a couple of shocking games when I first went to Dundee United but I never doubted myself.

“I felt like I could comfortably play at that level when I was playing for Exeter (last season). I could feel myself getting back to like the player I was.”

McDonald told BBC Leeds: “The first time I ran the length of the pitch I was absolutely blowing. I remember thinking ‘this isn’t going to happen’.

“It was the first time doing everything. The first time I went on the exercise bike, the first run, the first time on the pitch and the first time I touched a ball. It felt like a setback every time.

“Once I started to find my feet again I could feel I was getting sharper. It was tough going but well worth it.”

Horrific

McDonald, who turned out 106 times for the Dee after emerging through the youth ranks at Dens Park, has described his search for a new club after leaving Fulham as “horrific” before finally being handed a golden opportunity by the Terrors.

McDonald during his unveiling as a United player. Image: SNS

“Trying to get a club was horrific,” he added. “No offence to any of the clubs I went to, but I didn’t think I would have to drop down to the level I was from the level I was at.

“Some clubs said it straight — and I have respect for that — but there were some who didn’t even pick up the phone and that’s a different case. It was tough going. The hardest thing by far.”

Easy street

McDonald will now target promotion from League Two with Mark Hughes’ Bantams, who missed out through the playoffs last term.

He added: “I’m in football because I love playing. I could have gone and played abroad and seen out my career for money or whatever it may be, but that’s not how I am. I don’t want to just be on easy street.”

More from The Courier

Lower College Hall at St Andrews University
Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the…
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark
Fife SNP MP at centre of 'plot' to oust him will quit at next…
Robin Bell plays the organ at Caird Hall which is celebrating its centenary year this year.
Caird Hall Organ celebrates centenary year
The car on its roof on the A921 in Fife
Car flips in crash on Fife road
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's opening pre-season fixture will give clues to Tony Docherty approach at…
Raymond Graham, left, and Steven Barnie, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image DCT Media
Dundee drug-dealing duo snared when cops find cocaine, cannabis and cash in kitchen safe
Max Kucheriavyi wants to be a St Johnstone first team regular.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi excited to be back at McDiarmid and ready…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 1 Eastern Primary. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART ONE
Caitlin McLeod works with Species on the Edge to protect the Small Blue butterfly in Angus. Image: Alan Richardson
How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?