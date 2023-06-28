The Jim Goodwin history that hints at renewed roles for Dundee United duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Jim Goodwin history that hints at renewed roles for Dundee United duo

Logan Chalmers and Declan Glass have been transfer targets for Goodwin in the past

Chalmers, left, and Declan Glass. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United duo Logan Chalmers and Declan Glass could be afforded the opportunity to kickstart their Tannadice careers after boss Jim Goodwin revealed his previous attempts to sign the pair.

Speaking at the recent Federation of Dundee United Supporters AGM, Goodwin opened up on his prior attempts to snap up the talented midfielders on loan deals while in charge of Alloa Athletic.

And the Irishman has now been given the chance to work with the pair as United’s pre-season kicks into gear.

Goodwin has been impressed by Declan Glass. Image: SNS

Courier Sport understands Glass, in particular, has already impressed Goodwin during his time at United.

The classy midfielder spent the second half of last season at Cove Rangers — scoring once in eight outings as the Balmoral side were relegated to League One — but continued to train with the Tangerines during the week.

Glass, entering the final year of his United contract, made a positive impact on the incoming gaffer and is expected to be among those given the platform to shine in the early weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

He has already made 28 senior appearances for the Terrors amid loan stints with Derry City, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Airdrie.

Persistent injury issues have also been a source of frustration.

Championship impact

Chalmers, meanwhile, saw out the second half of last term with Tranmere Rovers but has returned to Tannadice and is a part of full training.

Another player with a year remaining on his contract, Chalmers has already notched three goals and four assists in 40 appearances for the Tangerines and is an undoubtedly proven performer in the Scottish Championship.

In loan stints with Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ayr United, the flying winger rippled the net seven times and contributed five assists in a combined 30 outings.

He would add pace, width and a directness that was sorely lacking last term.

Should Aziz Behich depart this summer, he would be a ready-made replacement to fill that role, battling the likes of Kai Fotheringham and Mathew Cudjoe.

