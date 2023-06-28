The Jim Goodwin history that hints at renewed roles for Dundee United duo

Dundee United duo Logan Chalmers and Declan Glass could be afforded the opportunity to kickstart their Tannadice careers after boss Jim Goodwin revealed his previous attempts to sign the pair.

Speaking at the recent Federation of Dundee United Supporters AGM, Goodwin opened up on his prior attempts to snap up the talented midfielders on loan deals while in charge of Alloa Athletic.

And the Irishman has now been given the chance to work with the pair as United’s pre-season kicks into gear.

Courier Sport understands Glass, in particular, has already impressed Goodwin during his time at United.

The classy midfielder spent the second half of last season at Cove Rangers — scoring once in eight outings as the Balmoral side were relegated to League One — but continued to train with the Tangerines during the week.

Glass, entering the final year of his United contract, made a positive impact on the incoming gaffer and is expected to be among those given the platform to shine in the early weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

He has already made 28 senior appearances for the Terrors amid loan stints with Derry City, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Airdrie.

Persistent injury issues have also been a source of frustration.

Championship impact

Chalmers, meanwhile, saw out the second half of last term with Tranmere Rovers but has returned to Tannadice and is a part of full training.

💥 Another great strike from Logan Chalmers at the weekend pic.twitter.com/K3mSo6yfpH — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 11, 2022

Another player with a year remaining on his contract, Chalmers has already notched three goals and four assists in 40 appearances for the Tangerines and is an undoubtedly proven performer in the Scottish Championship.

In loan stints with Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ayr United, the flying winger rippled the net seven times and contributed five assists in a combined 30 outings.

He would add pace, width and a directness that was sorely lacking last term.

Should Aziz Behich depart this summer, he would be a ready-made replacement to fill that role, battling the likes of Kai Fotheringham and Mathew Cudjoe.