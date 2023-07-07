JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee need experience

Dundee United fans are understandably impatient over the club’s paucity of new signings, but the old adage ‘act in haste, repent at leisure’ is worth recalling.

There’s a tough Championship campaign ahead, so it’s better feeling frustrated for a wee while than raging for an entire season over poor recruitment.

Jim Goodwin has signed just three players, but hopes for new arrivals imminently.

Ten Tannadice departures has left United requiring strengthening in every part of the pitch, with fans particularly desperate for a goalkeeper and striker.

Most Arabs are unconvinced of Mark Birighitti’s net-minding abilities and want a much more reliable and imposing figure between the posts.

Steven Fletcher’s farewell leaves the squad shot shy and while his 10-goal haul last season wasn’t prolific, his overall contribution in hold-up, link play and all round intelligence is difficult to replace.

Replacing Dylan Levitt’s midfield craft and guile – and occasional quality goals – will also be a tough task, although a different, more combative style than his will, I think, be more beneficial in the hurly-burly of the second tier.

Those two players didn’t want to play in the Championship and their leaving will free up substantial wages to add more depth of numbers, if probably less quality.

The Tannadice wage bill has now been trimmed substantially, with several higher earners going, but better calibre players are more difficult to attract than before because of the league United are in, so the manager’s range of contacts and the club’s recruitment capabilities will be severely tested in the weeks ahead.

Fans are rightly itching to see new faces arrive to give them hope for the coming campaign, but holding the nerve to get the right ones in, is much smarter on the club’s part than panicking and enduring buyers’ regret in a couple of months.

While United’s lack of activity frustrates their fans, there’s no such exasperation amongst Dundee supporters, who’ve been nodding approvingly at Tony Docherty’s brisk business in signing seven new faces at Dens.

‘The Doc’ is now looking to add experience to supplement those he’s already persuaded to join.

That’s sensible, because with 14 of the current squad aged 25 or under, seasoned campaigners who’ve been around the block will be important when the tough times come, as they inevitably do in football.

That’s when ‘Seady Eddies’ and calm heads can guide younger and less battle-hardened squad members through the fallow periods that will test their mettle both physically and mentally.

The season promises to be a stern test for both the new squad and the boss who is stepping onto the managerial dance floor for the first time in his own right.

The early signs look encouraging and the supporters will have been delighted with the 5-1 win in the pre season friendly at Bray Wanderers, along with fine reviews for the displays of Zach Robinson and the increasingly impressive Fin Robertson.

The Dens gaffer says he has good attacking options available and that’s giving a sense of cautious optimism to Dundee fans.

The addition of another couple of signings with experienced football grounding should further increase that feel good factor.