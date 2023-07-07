JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee need experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee need experience

City clubs have different needs from transfer window.

By Sean Hamilton

Dundee United fans are understandably impatient over the club’s paucity of new signings, but the old adage ‘act in haste, repent at leisure’ is worth recalling.

There’s a tough Championship campaign ahead, so it’s better feeling frustrated for a wee while than raging for an entire season over poor recruitment.

Jim Goodwin has signed just three players, but hopes for new arrivals imminently.

Ten Tannadice departures has left United requiring strengthening in every part of the pitch, with fans particularly desperate for a goalkeeper and striker.

Most Arabs are unconvinced of Mark Birighitti’s net-minding abilities and want a much more reliable and imposing figure between the posts.

Mark Birighitti has not won over Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Steven Fletcher’s farewell leaves the squad shot shy and while his 10-goal haul last season wasn’t prolific, his overall contribution in hold-up, link play and all round intelligence is difficult to replace.

Replacing Dylan Levitt’s midfield craft and guile – and occasional quality goals – will also be a tough task, although a different, more combative style than his will, I think, be more beneficial in the hurly-burly of the second tier.

Those two players didn’t want to play in the Championship and their leaving will free up substantial wages to add more depth of numbers, if probably less quality.

Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt was unveiled as a Hibs player on Wednesday. Image: Hibernian FC

The Tannadice wage bill has now been trimmed substantially, with several higher earners going, but better calibre players are more difficult to attract than before because of the league United are in, so the manager’s range of contacts and the club’s recruitment capabilities will be severely tested in the weeks ahead.

Fans are rightly itching to see new faces arrive to give them hope for the coming campaign, but holding the nerve to get the right ones in, is much smarter on the club’s part than panicking and enduring buyers’ regret in a couple of months.

While United’s lack of activity frustrates their fans, there’s no such exasperation amongst Dundee supporters, who’ve been nodding approvingly at Tony Docherty’s brisk business in signing seven new faces at Dens.

‘The Doc’ is now looking to add experience to supplement those he’s already persuaded to join.

That’s sensible, because with 14 of the current squad aged 25 or under, seasoned campaigners who’ve been around the block will be important when the tough times come, as they inevitably do in football.

That’s when ‘Seady Eddies’ and calm heads can guide younger and less battle-hardened squad members through the fallow periods that will test their mettle both physically and mentally.

Dundee's Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson collected four assists as Dundee ran out 5-1 winners over Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young

The season promises to be a stern test for both the new squad and the boss who is stepping onto the managerial dance floor for the first time in his own right.

The early signs look encouraging and the supporters will have been delighted with the 5-1 win in the pre season friendly at Bray Wanderers, along with fine reviews for the displays of Zach Robinson and the increasingly impressive Fin Robertson.

The Dens gaffer says he has good attacking options available and that’s giving a sense of cautious optimism to Dundee fans.

The addition of another couple of signings with experienced football grounding should further increase that feel good factor.

