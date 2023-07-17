LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s big reality check at Spartans – players must show furious fans something different at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s big reality check at Spartans – players must show furious fans something different at Tannadice

Jim Goodwin's Tangerines take on Partick Thistle at home on Tuesday night as they bid to get over Saturday's shock defeat.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin looks on in anguish against Spartans
Jim Goodwin looks on in anguish at Ainslie Park. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

If anyone thought Dundee United would get anything easy this season, Saturday’s defeat at Spartans will have blown that out of the water.

It’s a major warning sign for the manager and players.

It was a bad, bad result to lose to a League Two side.

No disrespect to Spartans, they are an ambitious up-and-coming outfit, but a club like United should be beating them.

There’s no getting away from that.

And the fans certainly won’t let the club away with it either.

However, I don’t want to go too overboard on Saturday’s 1-0 defeat.

It is very, very early in the season and Jim Goodwin still has a huge amount of work to do on this squad.

I don’t see the team that’s playing in September looking anything like that one at the weekend.

Blair Henderson scores for Spartans against Dundee United
Blair Henderson slots home from close range. Image: SNS

The downside of this competition being played so early is clubs like United who are in a big transition are forced to play when they’re not really ready.

The upside is the players themselves have no place to hide – it’s not a friendly where you can just go through the motions and the result doesn’t matter.

Very quickly you need to get yourself up to speed and into the swing of things or you find yourself on the wrong side of a result like Saturday’s.

And even worse, out of the competition early.

Furious fans

The fans, too, will tell you very quickly as they did at Ainslie Park.

It’s no real surprise that the first game they’ve been to this season saw such a poor performance and bad result brought such anger.

They were raging.

And no surprise after the past year of failures.

The players will have been left in no doubt that much better is required.

If any of them needed it, Saturday was a reality check for them.

This season will be no walk in the park.

What they can do about it, though, is show a reaction on Tuesday.

The first match at Tannadice of a new season, there will be a decent crowd and the home fans will want to get behind their team.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at Spartans. Image: SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin and his players had to walk through angry fans at full-time. Image: SNS.

No matter what has gone on before, they want to get excited watching Dundee United.

And, even if they are not happy with all that’s going on off the pitch, they’ll get behind the players if there’s something to cheer.

That’s the task for Goodwin and his squad on Tuesday, even if they are still rebuilding.

Expectation

Partick Thistle will be a difficult opponent but United need to show they’ll be a force this season.

Thistle didn’t have a great day themselves, drawing at another League Two side in Peterhead.

The players must handle the pressure the home crowd will bring – not just handle it but embrace it.

Expectation will be high for United in the Championship, particularly at home.

This is a chance to show things have changed from last season.

Maybe show a bit of the passion Dave Bowman showed at full-time at Spartans!

More from Dundee United

Ian Harkes in full flow for New England Revolution against Wayne Rooney's DC United
Watch Ian Harkes hit MLS goal trail as former Dundee United man torments Wayne…
Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: We can slaughter each other all day — talk…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the touchline at Ainslie Park
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines go viral as road to rebuilding 'trust' hits…
A dejected Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin strides off the field at Ainslie Park
Jim Goodwin adamant Dundee United defeat at Spartans is 'not the end of the…
Tony Watt's penalty is saved by Blair Carswell.
The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to…
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock.
Tony Watt making 'incredible' injury progress as Dundee United narrow striker search to final…
A split image of Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew at Dundee United
Jim Goodwin opens up on Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew futures amid squad number…
Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United's relegation at Tannadice Park
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United 'trust' admission is welcome - now those in charge must…
Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson have all made permanent moves from Dundee United. Image: SNS and Forfar Athletic.
Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as…
Dougie Samuel following Spartans' promotion last term.
Meet Dougie Samuel MBE: Spartans legend talks Princess Anne, his secret Dundee United connection…