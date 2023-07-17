Dundee United closing in on Louis Moult deal amid advanced Tannadice talks

Dundee United are in advanced talks with former Motherwell favourite Louis Moult.

Moult, 31, is a free agent after an injury-hit spell at Burton Albion came to an end this summer.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has been open regarding his desire to snap up a recognised No.9 following the recent departure of Steven Fletcher. He confirmed last Friday that United were speaking to three targets.

And it is understood an agreement is close with Moult.

A Stoke academy graduate, Moult turned out for the likes of Bradford, Alfreton, Mansfield and Accrington Stanley before sealing a permanent switch to Northampton Town in 2012.

Spells at Nuneaton and Wrexham followed.

His 22 goals for the Welsh side would tempt Motherwell to take Moult to Fir Park. It would prove an inspired capture as he notched 49 goals for the Steelmen and helped them reach the 2017 League Cup final.

Charles Dunne hits it forward to Louis Moult and… you know the rest 🎯@louismoult pic.twitter.com/l7FabQxDKq — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) October 22, 2021

Moult’s form landed him a high-profile move to Preston, for whom he found the net eight times, before moving on to Burton in 2021.

A return to North Lanarkshire on loan fell flat last term as a maddening ankle issue restricted him to just one start and six substitute appearances.

His arrival would bolster United’s attacking pool which currently consists of Tony Watt, Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson.