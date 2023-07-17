Dundee United closing in on Louis Moult deal amid advanced Tannadice talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United closing in on Louis Moult deal amid advanced Tannadice talks

Moult's arrival would be a welcome boost for United

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult in action for Motherwell
Moult celebrates a strike for Motherwell. Image: SNS

Dundee United are in advanced talks with former Motherwell favourite Louis Moult.

Moult, 31, is a free agent after an injury-hit spell at Burton Albion came to an end this summer.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has been open regarding his desire to snap up a recognised No.9 following the recent departure of Steven Fletcher. He confirmed last Friday that United were speaking to three targets.

And it is understood an agreement is close with Moult. 

Louis Moult, right, in action against Aston Villa for Preston North End
Moult, right, in action against Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.

A Stoke academy graduate, Moult turned out for the likes of Bradford, Alfreton, Mansfield and Accrington Stanley before sealing a permanent switch to Northampton Town in 2012.

Spells at Nuneaton and Wrexham followed.

His 22 goals for the Welsh side would tempt Motherwell to take Moult to Fir Park. It would prove an inspired capture as he notched 49 goals for the Steelmen and helped them reach the 2017 League Cup final.

Moult’s form landed him a high-profile move to Preston, for whom he found the net eight times, before moving on to Burton in 2021.

A return to North Lanarkshire on loan fell flat last term as a maddening ankle issue restricted him to just one start and six substitute appearances.

His arrival would bolster United’s attacking pool which currently consists of Tony Watt, Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin looks on in anguish against Spartans
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's big reality check at Spartans - players must show furious…
Ian Harkes in full flow for New England Revolution against Wayne Rooney's DC United
Watch Ian Harkes hit MLS goal trail as former Dundee United man torments Wayne…
Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: We can slaughter each other all day — talk…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the touchline at Ainslie Park
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines go viral as road to rebuilding 'trust' hits…
A dejected Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin strides off the field at Ainslie Park
Jim Goodwin adamant Dundee United defeat at Spartans is 'not the end of the…
Tony Watt's penalty is saved by Blair Carswell.
The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to…
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock.
Tony Watt making 'incredible' injury progress as Dundee United narrow striker search to final…
A split image of Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew at Dundee United
Jim Goodwin opens up on Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew futures amid squad number…
Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United's relegation at Tannadice Park
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United 'trust' admission is welcome - now those in charge must…
Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson have all made permanent moves from Dundee United. Image: SNS and Forfar Athletic.
Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as…