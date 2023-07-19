Dundee United defender in ‘massive learning curve’ as Jim Goodwin rues Brian Graham influence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United defender in ‘massive learning curve’ as Jim Goodwin rues Brian Graham influence

Partick Thistle veteran Brian Graham was excellent against United

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Ollie Denham is beaten in the air by Brian Graham of Partick Thistle
Ollie Denham is beaten in the air by Brian Graham. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United allowed Brian Graham to run the show in the Tangerines’ 2-1 defeat against Partick Thistle.

The former United striker found the net in the first half of Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup tie, cancelling out Craig Sibbald’s opener.

The veteran marksman also saw one close-range effort fizz over the bar and another drive zip narrowly wide as he tormented the Terrors.

Harry Milne ultimately completed the turnaround after the break and, allied with United’s dismal reverse at Spartans three days prior, Goodwin’s men are all-but eliminated with two games still to play in Group B. 

Brian Graham of Partick Thistle holds off Kieran Freeman of Dundee United
Brian Graham holds off Kieran Freeman. Image: SNS

“After our goal, Thistle stopped trying out from the back and went more direct to Brian Graham,” reflected Goodwin. “That’s the bit we struggled to deal with, especially in the first 45 minutes.

“He is a good, experienced player, and has made a career out of being that target man and focal point.

“We allowed him to dictate to us. Rather than the other way around.”

Learning curve

Ollie Denham, on loan from Cardiff City, endured a particularly testing evening under the Tannadice lights.

Graham regularly won the physical battles, brought teammates into play and bought fouls.

Denham, 21, was substituted after hauling down Graham on the edge of the box and picking up a booking. All formative experiences for a player hungry to learn, contends Goodwin.

Ollie (Denham) is a great kid and is so determined to learn and improve,” continued Goodwin.

“If he wants to go back down south and play in the English Championship with Cardiff then, having been down there myself, guys like Brian Graham are 10-a-penny down there; big, strong, athletic strikers who you need to be aggressive with.

“Tuesday was a massive learning curve for him and he will improve from it. But we didn’t lose the game because of young Ollie. We win and lose as a team.”

Frustrating

And, as a team, Goodwin knows they must halt the porousness that has plagued their opening two fixtures, shipping poor goals against Spartans and Thistle.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
A rueful Goodwin on the touchline. Image: SNS

He added: “It was an extremely frustrating evening for us.

“The manner of the goals that we conceded is the most disappointing element of it.

“But it is probably a good thing that these mistakes happen in the early part of the season, so that later on they don’t cost us points during the league campaign.”

More from Dundee United

Harry Milne after scoring the winning goal for Partick Thistle against Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: Viaplay Cup misery for Jim Goodwin as Harry Milne…
Moult is United's new No.9. Image: Courtesy of Dundee United FC
Louis Moult joins Dundee United as Tangerines land summer signing No.6
Dundee United defender Ollie Denham looks ahead to the visit of Partick Thistle
Ollie Denham reveals Dylan Levitt endorsement as Dundee United loan kid opens up on…
Louis Moult in action for Motherwell
Dundee United closing in on Louis Moult deal amid advanced Tannadice talks
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin looks on in anguish against Spartans
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's big reality check at Spartans - players must show furious…
Ian Harkes in full flow for New England Revolution against Wayne Rooney's DC United
Watch Ian Harkes hit MLS goal trail as former Dundee United man torments Wayne…
Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: We can slaughter each other all day — talk…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the touchline at Ainslie Park
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines go viral as road to rebuilding 'trust' hits…
A dejected Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin strides off the field at Ainslie Park
Jim Goodwin adamant Dundee United defeat at Spartans is 'not the end of the…
Tony Watt's penalty is saved by Blair Carswell.
The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to…