Dundee United defender in ‘massive learning curve’ as Jim Goodwin rues Brian Graham influence

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United allowed Brian Graham to run the show in the Tangerines’ 2-1 defeat against Partick Thistle.

The former United striker found the net in the first half of Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup tie, cancelling out Craig Sibbald’s opener.

The veteran marksman also saw one close-range effort fizz over the bar and another drive zip narrowly wide as he tormented the Terrors.

Harry Milne ultimately completed the turnaround after the break and, allied with United’s dismal reverse at Spartans three days prior, Goodwin’s men are all-but eliminated with two games still to play in Group B.

“After our goal, Thistle stopped trying out from the back and went more direct to Brian Graham,” reflected Goodwin. “That’s the bit we struggled to deal with, especially in the first 45 minutes.

“He is a good, experienced player, and has made a career out of being that target man and focal point.

“We allowed him to dictate to us. Rather than the other way around.”

Learning curve

Ollie Denham, on loan from Cardiff City, endured a particularly testing evening under the Tannadice lights.

Graham regularly won the physical battles, brought teammates into play and bought fouls.

Denham, 21, was substituted after hauling down Graham on the edge of the box and picking up a booking. All formative experiences for a player hungry to learn, contends Goodwin.

Graham 🤝 Williamson@PartickThistle are level as the two link up and the captain scores 🟡🔴#ViaplayCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/TaWK4GoUHz — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 18, 2023

“Ollie (Denham) is a great kid and is so determined to learn and improve,” continued Goodwin.

“If he wants to go back down south and play in the English Championship with Cardiff then, having been down there myself, guys like Brian Graham are 10-a-penny down there; big, strong, athletic strikers who you need to be aggressive with.

“Tuesday was a massive learning curve for him and he will improve from it. But we didn’t lose the game because of young Ollie. We win and lose as a team.”

Frustrating

And, as a team, Goodwin knows they must halt the porousness that has plagued their opening two fixtures, shipping poor goals against Spartans and Thistle.

He added: “It was an extremely frustrating evening for us.

“The manner of the goals that we conceded is the most disappointing element of it.

“But it is probably a good thing that these mistakes happen in the early part of the season, so that later on they don’t cost us points during the league campaign.”