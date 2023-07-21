Jim Goodwin to ‘keep an eye on’ transfer market as Dundee United hints at business potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin to ‘keep an eye on’ transfer market as Dundee United hints at business potential

Louis Moult became the Tangerines' 6th summer signing this week

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin wants United's technical kids to be more physically imposing. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United have the capacity to do more business in the transfer market — if the right target is available.

The Tangerines have already added six new faces to their ranks this summer as they seek to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking.

Louis Moult penned a one-year deal on Tuesday afternoon, joining new captain Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw, Kevin Holt, Ollie Denham and Jack Walton in a revamped Tangerines squad.

We are still in a position to do something.

Jim Goodwin

Goodwin previously suggested that he would be content with his group once a recognised No.9 arrived to replace the departed Steven Fletcher.

However, the Irishman says the club will not stop searching for reinforcements. 

Jim Goodwin on the Tannadice touchline during Partick Thistle's win in Dundee
Goodwin on the touchline during United’s defeat against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“In terms of strengthening, I’ve had good support from the board and chairman,” said the United gaffer.

“We’ll continue to keep an eye on the market.

“If there is anyone out there who is available and is better than what we have got, then we are still in a position to do something.”

No Moult fears

Goodwin, meanwhile, is adamant he has no fears regarding the durability of Moult.

The former Motherwell hero has started just 20 games in the last five-and-a-half years, after three operations to his knee — one to repair a devastating ruptured ACL and two further clean-ups — and persistent ankle issues.

Moult was in defiant mood in the aftermath of his debut against Partick Thistle this week, vowing to silence those who have written him off due to those fitness woes. 

And Goodwin says United have done their due diligence and have no concerns.

Louis Moult is pictured on his return to Scottish football.
Moult, pictured, returned to Scottish football. Image: SNS

“Players have been injured in the past — really serious injuries — and have bounced back from those,” continued Goodwin. “Louis is in a really good place mentally and feels good, physically.

“He has a lot of work to do in terms of his fitness levels but we have a great backroom and medical staff here.

“Nothing flared up during the medical that we weren’t aware of and Louis is determined to stay fit and available for the rest of the season. We’ll manage him along the way.”

“Flying”

Moult’s first appearance in Tangerine on Tuesday night was a minor silver lining as United slipped to defeat against the Jags — just three days after a shock reverse against Spartans.

Those (45) minutes will do him the world of good,” added Goodwin.

“If Louis Moult had been fit over the last couple of seasons, then I don’t think we would have stood a chance of bringing him to Dundee United in the Championship.

“But it’s about us now getting him as fit as we possibly can ahead of the start of the league campaign and make sure he is absolutely flying.”

