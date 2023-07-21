Jim Goodwin to ‘keep an eye on’ transfer market as Dundee United hints at business potential

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United have the capacity to do more business in the transfer market — if the right target is available.

The Tangerines have already added six new faces to their ranks this summer as they seek to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking.

Louis Moult penned a one-year deal on Tuesday afternoon, joining new captain Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw, Kevin Holt, Ollie Denham and Jack Walton in a revamped Tangerines squad.

We are still in a position to do something. Jim Goodwin

Goodwin previously suggested that he would be content with his group once a recognised No.9 arrived to replace the departed Steven Fletcher.

However, the Irishman says the club will not stop searching for reinforcements.

“In terms of strengthening, I’ve had good support from the board and chairman,” said the United gaffer.

“We’ll continue to keep an eye on the market.

“If there is anyone out there who is available and is better than what we have got, then we are still in a position to do something.”

No Moult fears

Goodwin, meanwhile, is adamant he has no fears regarding the durability of Moult.

The former Motherwell hero has started just 20 games in the last five-and-a-half years, after three operations to his knee — one to repair a devastating ruptured ACL and two further clean-ups — and persistent ankle issues.

Moult was in defiant mood in the aftermath of his debut against Partick Thistle this week, vowing to silence those who have written him off due to those fitness woes.

And Goodwin says United have done their due diligence and have no concerns.

“Players have been injured in the past — really serious injuries — and have bounced back from those,” continued Goodwin. “Louis is in a really good place mentally and feels good, physically.

“He has a lot of work to do in terms of his fitness levels but we have a great backroom and medical staff here.

“Nothing flared up during the medical that we weren’t aware of and Louis is determined to stay fit and available for the rest of the season. We’ll manage him along the way.”

“Flying”

Moult’s first appearance in Tangerine on Tuesday night was a minor silver lining as United slipped to defeat against the Jags — just three days after a shock reverse against Spartans.

“Those (45) minutes will do him the world of good,” added Goodwin.

“If Louis Moult had been fit over the last couple of seasons, then I don’t think we would have stood a chance of bringing him to Dundee United in the Championship.

“But it’s about us now getting him as fit as we possibly can ahead of the start of the league campaign and make sure he is absolutely flying.”