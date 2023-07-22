Kevin Holt nets penalty double as Dundee United end 7-game losing streak against 10-men Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United
Kevin Holt takes a penalty for Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt netted twice from the penalty spot in the Dundee United win over Peterhead. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt nets penalty double as Dundee United end 7-game losing streak against 10-men Peterhead

United's defender hits two perfect penalties as Louis Moult also gets off the mark in the Viaplay Cup.

By Ewan Smith

Kevin Holt netted two second half penalties as Dundee United ended a run of seven straight defeats with a comfortable win over Peterhead.

Holt netted from the spot in 76 and 79 minutes – with Peterhead also seeing co-manager Ryan Strachan sent off – in a 3-0 win.

Louis Moult also got his first United goal as Jim Goodwin was given some welcome relief in the Viaplay Cup ahead of next month’s Championship kick-off.

Back-to-back losses to Spartans and Partick Thistle had effectively ended their Viaplay Cup campaign.

Those reversals came after five straight defeats in last season’s Scottish Premiership.

United’s worst run of losses in recent history came between September and November 2000.

The Tannadice club lost 10 competitive games in a row and they were desperate to avert that run on Saturday.

Dundee United faced Peterhead in front of a low crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS

With a crowd of just 2,103, the game had the feel of a pre-season friendly or a game played under Covid restrictions.

It was down to United to raise the spirits.

Moult and Tony Watt started in attack for the first time, with United’s vice-captain deployed on the left wing.

Watt worked extremely hard but most of the early play came from the right side, with Glenn Middleton looking in the mood.

Middleton posted a warning to Peterhead in 14 minutes as his wicked low cross fizzed inches wide.

Louis Moult fired Dundee United in front against Peterhead. Image: SNS

That was a sign of things to come as Middleton linked up with Archie Meekison to set up Moult for his first United strike.

A low ball in found Moult unmarked in the six yard box and he stroked home.

It all looked so straightforward until Peterhead almost levelled on 34 minutes.

Kieran Shanks met a Connor Duthie cross but looped his header over the bar.

Dundee United ring second half changes as Peterhead pay penalty for fouls

The second half had a very low tempo feel to it at the start.

But Jim Goodwin tried to inject some life into proceedings with four subs.

Mathew Cudjoe, Craig Sibbald, Kai Fotheringham and Declan Glass all came on for United.

And Cudjoe almost set up Glass for the second as the playmaker’s 20 yard effort fizzed just over.

But the inevitable second goal came in 76 minutes as Ross Graham was fouled by Danny Strachan as he tried to get his shot away.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin’s claimed a comfortable win against Peterhead. Image: SNS

Holt stepped up to comfortably slot home from the penalty spot.

And moments later, Holt was on penalty duties again – with Peterhead’s co-manager Ryan Strachan also red carded for a foul on Cudjoe.

Again, Holt made no mistake to make it 3-0.

Dundee United team v Peterhead

Walton, Holt, Graham, Grimshaw, McMann, Docherty, Meekison (Cudjoe 56), Mochrie (Sibbald 56), Watt, Moult (Fotheringham 56), Middleton (Glass 56). Image: Newman, Denham, Chalmers, Freeman, MacLeod.

