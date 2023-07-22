Kevin Holt nets penalty double as Dundee United end 7-game losing streak against 10-men Peterhead

Kevin Holt netted two second half penalties as Dundee United ended a run of seven straight defeats with a comfortable win over Peterhead.

Holt netted from the spot in 76 and 79 minutes – with Peterhead also seeing co-manager Ryan Strachan sent off – in a 3-0 win.

Louis Moult also got his first United goal as Jim Goodwin was given some welcome relief in the Viaplay Cup ahead of next month’s Championship kick-off.

Back-to-back losses to Spartans and Partick Thistle had effectively ended their Viaplay Cup campaign.

Those reversals came after five straight defeats in last season’s Scottish Premiership.

United’s worst run of losses in recent history came between September and November 2000.

The Tannadice club lost 10 competitive games in a row and they were desperate to avert that run on Saturday.

With a crowd of just 2,103, the game had the feel of a pre-season friendly or a game played under Covid restrictions.

It was down to United to raise the spirits.

Moult and Tony Watt started in attack for the first time, with United’s vice-captain deployed on the left wing.

Watt worked extremely hard but most of the early play came from the right side, with Glenn Middleton looking in the mood.

Middleton posted a warning to Peterhead in 14 minutes as his wicked low cross fizzed inches wide.

That was a sign of things to come as Middleton linked up with Archie Meekison to set up Moult for his first United strike.

A low ball in found Moult unmarked in the six yard box and he stroked home.

It all looked so straightforward until Peterhead almost levelled on 34 minutes.

Kieran Shanks met a Connor Duthie cross but looped his header over the bar.

Dundee United ring second half changes as Peterhead pay penalty for fouls

The second half had a very low tempo feel to it at the start.

But Jim Goodwin tried to inject some life into proceedings with four subs.

Mathew Cudjoe, Craig Sibbald, Kai Fotheringham and Declan Glass all came on for United.

And Cudjoe almost set up Glass for the second as the playmaker’s 20 yard effort fizzed just over.

But the inevitable second goal came in 76 minutes as Ross Graham was fouled by Danny Strachan as he tried to get his shot away.

Holt stepped up to comfortably slot home from the penalty spot.

And moments later, Holt was on penalty duties again – with Peterhead’s co-manager Ryan Strachan also red carded for a foul on Cudjoe.

Again, Holt made no mistake to make it 3-0.

Dundee United team v Peterhead

Walton, Holt, Graham, Grimshaw, McMann, Docherty, Meekison (Cudjoe 56), Mochrie (Sibbald 56), Watt, Moult (Fotheringham 56), Middleton (Glass 56). Image: Newman, Denham, Chalmers, Freeman, MacLeod.