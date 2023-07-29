Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘under the radar’ trio while Dundee United boss explains absence of Tangerine quartet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘under the radar’ trio while Dundee United boss explains absence of Tangerine quartet

Scott McMann, Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald gained plaudits from Goodwin

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin on media duty for Dundee United at St Andrews
Goodwin has guided United to three successive wins. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has praised Dundee United’s unsung trio of Scott McMann, Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty following a fine 2-0 victory at Carlisle United.

McMann turned in a man of the match display at Brunton Park, capped when he teed up the opening goal for Louis Moult after winning a ferocious 50/50 challenge.

Captain Docherty and Sibbald were industrious and combative in the engine room, with the latter bursting forward on several occasions as well as providing a midfield safety net.

Goodwin knows the attackers will invariably garner attention — Glenn Middleton scored the other goal at Carlisle — while centre-backs and the keeper will gain plaudits for shut-outs.

So, he was keen to spotlight his lesser lauded stars.

Scott McMann in action for Dundee United
Scott McMann was excellent in Cumbria. Image: SNS

“Scott (McMann) has had a brilliant pre-season,” he continued. “I thought him and Kai Fotheringham were excellent on the left against Partick Thistle. Against Falkirk, I thought he was one of our better players.

“And himself and Glenn Middleton worked very well on that wing today.

“I know what I get from Scotty and he sometimes goes under the radar.

“Him, Docherty and Sibbald don’t necessarily get the same headlines as the forward players, or the guys at the back when there are clean sheets. But they do a vital job.”

Of McMann’s assist, he added: “To initially win the challenge was really brave. It would have been the easy option to drop back into position.

“But we are encouraging an aggressive press.

“And when he wins it, he skins the boy on the edge of the box and puts it across for a simple tap-in. We are asking for end product and good decision making — and got that from Scotty.”

Momentum

While non-competitive, it represents a third victory in a row for United — and a hat-trick of clean sheets. 

“It was a great game from start to finish,” he added. “I’m delighted with a third clean sheet and there was some really good football within that; movement off the ball and good rotations.”

Goodwin also addressed the absences of Kai Fotheringham, Logan Chalmers, Chris Mochrie and Ilmari Niskanen.

Chris Mochrie is pictured as Dundee United lose out to Spartans
Mochrie was among four United players to miss out. Image: SNS

“They all have little niggles, unfortunately,” he added. “We will try to push Kai for Friday (Arbroath) because he has had a very good pre-season. It’s a real shame he missed out against Carlisle with a thigh issue.

“Chalmers is not too serious and will be (an absence of) seven to 10 days. Chris Mochrie’s is a little bit more sinister and could be a little bit longer — albeit it’s not too serious. He picked up an ankle knock at Falkirk.

“Niskanen, as well, is nothing major but at this stage of the season, you don’t want to be risking anyone.”

