Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘under the radar’ trio while Dundee United boss explains absence of Tangerine quartet

Jim Goodwin has praised Dundee United’s unsung trio of Scott McMann, Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty following a fine 2-0 victory at Carlisle United.

McMann turned in a man of the match display at Brunton Park, capped when he teed up the opening goal for Louis Moult after winning a ferocious 50/50 challenge.

Captain Docherty and Sibbald were industrious and combative in the engine room, with the latter bursting forward on several occasions as well as providing a midfield safety net.

Goodwin knows the attackers will invariably garner attention — Glenn Middleton scored the other goal at Carlisle — while centre-backs and the keeper will gain plaudits for shut-outs.

So, he was keen to spotlight his lesser lauded stars.

“Scott (McMann) has had a brilliant pre-season,” he continued. “I thought him and Kai Fotheringham were excellent on the left against Partick Thistle. Against Falkirk, I thought he was one of our better players.

“And himself and Glenn Middleton worked very well on that wing today.

“I know what I get from Scotty and he sometimes goes under the radar.

“Him, Docherty and Sibbald don’t necessarily get the same headlines as the forward players, or the guys at the back when there are clean sheets. But they do a vital job.”

A 7️⃣3️⃣8️⃣ strong Tangerine Army! Thanks for your support this afternoon and safe journey home 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/2xubBj1hu0 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 29, 2023

Of McMann’s assist, he added: “To initially win the challenge was really brave. It would have been the easy option to drop back into position.

“But we are encouraging an aggressive press.

“And when he wins it, he skins the boy on the edge of the box and puts it across for a simple tap-in. We are asking for end product and good decision making — and got that from Scotty.”

Momentum

While non-competitive, it represents a third victory in a row for United — and a hat-trick of clean sheets.

“It was a great game from start to finish,” he added. “I’m delighted with a third clean sheet and there was some really good football within that; movement off the ball and good rotations.”

Goodwin also addressed the absences of Kai Fotheringham, Logan Chalmers, Chris Mochrie and Ilmari Niskanen.

“They all have little niggles, unfortunately,” he added. “We will try to push Kai for Friday (Arbroath) because he has had a very good pre-season. It’s a real shame he missed out against Carlisle with a thigh issue.

“Chalmers is not too serious and will be (an absence of) seven to 10 days. Chris Mochrie’s is a little bit more sinister and could be a little bit longer — albeit it’s not too serious. He picked up an ankle knock at Falkirk.

“Niskanen, as well, is nothing major but at this stage of the season, you don’t want to be risking anyone.”