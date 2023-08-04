Arbroath 0-4 Dundee United: Louis Moult runs riot in Gayfield rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Arbroath 0-4 Dundee United: Louis Moult runs riot in Gayfield rout

United kicked off their Championship campaign in style

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult wheels away after getting his name on the Dundee United score-sheet
Louis Moult wheels away after getting his name on the score-sheet. Image: SNS

Louis Moult produced an attacking masterclass as Dundee United demolished Arbroath 4-0 on the opening night of the Championship season.

Moult notched THREE assists in the opening 37 minutes at Gayfield, teeing up Glenn Middleton, Mathew Cudjoe and Craig Sibbald.

The former Motherwell hero then made it 4-0 before the interval, smashing a clinical finish into the roof of the net following fine work by the excellent Cudjoe.

The Lichties were lamentable and were ultimately flattered by the score-line, given Sibbald and Scott McMann both rattled the woodwork.

Mathew Cudjoe celebrates his first Dundee United goal
Cudjoe scored his first senior goal. Image: SNS

A flying start

Having built some burgeoning momentum — three victories on the spin against Peterhead, Falkirk and Carlisle United — United unsurprisingly fielded the same side that impressed at Brunton Park.

Arbroath, embarking upon their fifth successive campaign in the Championship, replaced David Gold with skipper Thomas O’Brien in the only alteration from the starting 11 that swept Montrose aside 3-0 six days prior.

There was a sign of things to come in the early stages, with Joao Balde forced to clear a McMann effort off the line. Derek Gaston then thwarted a low Moult drive.

However, United would not be denied for long.

Balde inexplicably played a wayward pass straight to Moult, allowing the striker to scamper forward on the break. He slipped a fine ball across to Middleton and the winger — exactly one year on from downing AZ Alkmaar — finished superbly.

Cudjoe doubled United’s lead, racing on to another Moult through-ball and producing a cool, sumptuous chip beyond Gaston; a nerveless way for the 19-year-old to score his first ever senior goal.

Three-sy does it

A very brief Lichties foray forward saw Jack Walton clutch a deflected Ryan Dow effort, before Sibbald rattled the bar with a curling shot in response.

However, Sibbald did ripple the net when he hared through on goal following a Moult head-flick, shooting clinically beyond Gaston.

Moult notched his fourth goal contribution of the night — this time finding the net himself — when he unleashed a ferocious drive into the roof of the net following a slick Cudjoe reverse pass.

Not a bad league debut for Moult as the 3,225 travelling Arabs serenaded their new No.9.

United were inventive, energetic and confident. But Arbroath were truly abject; utterly statuesque as the visitors cut them open. THREE half-time substitutions by Dick Campbell illustrated that point.

Glenn Middleton scores for Dundee United against Arbroath
Glenn Middleton slams home the opener. Image: SNS

Mercifully for the hosts, the barrage somewhat relented after the break.

McMann did rattle the upright with a fizzing shot from 25 yards, while Declan Glass fired wide of a gaping goal after some super build-up play by the outstanding Ross Docherty.

However, the damage was done in the opening 45.

Star man: Louis Moult (Dundee United):

Simply a Moult masterclass.

He was inexplicably afforded the freedom of Gayfield to wreak havoc — but he took full advantage, illustrating his creativity and clinical touch.

His first-half assists for Middleton and Cudjoe were perfectly weighted, while the clever flick-on for Sibbald’s strike was pin-point.

Louis Moult scores for Dundee United against Arbroath
Clinical Moult fires home his second competitive goal for United. Image: SNS

Moult got his own name on the score-sheet prior to the interval, lashing home following an incisive Cudjoe pass.

On this evidence, a fully fit Moult could run riot in the second tier.

Arbroath (4-4-1-1): Gaston 6; Steele 5, Little 5, O’Brien 5, Stewart 5; Dow 6, Slater 5 (Jacobs 62), Balde 3 (Gold 45, 4), Hylton 5 (McKenna 45, 4); McIntosh 5 (Dunnwald-Turan 45, 5); Bird 6. Subs not used: Welsh, Allan.

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 7 (Graham 80), Holt 6, McMann 7; Sibbald 7, Docherty 8; Cudjoe 8 (Thomson 76), Watt 7 (Meekison 62), Middleton 8 (Glass 76); Moult 9 (MacLeod 76). Newman, Denham, Freeman, Duffy.

Att: 5,558

