Jim Goodwin confirms Ilmari Niskanen is ‘exploring his options’ as Finn edges closer to Dundee United exit

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Ilmari Niskanen will be unavailable for Dundee United on Saturday as the Finland ace “explores his options”.

It is understood Niskanen has been granted permission to speak to English League One side Exeter City after a fee was agreed between the sides.

The 25-year-old is open to a switch to the Grecians as he pursues regular first-team action to aid his international aspirations.

And, with a potential exit imminent, Goodwin will not consider Niskanen for the visit of Dunfermline this weekend — however, he is “calm” regarding the situation.

🇫🇮 Ilmari Niskanen helped United to three points last time at Fir Park#cinchPrem | 🌲 #MOTUTD 🍊 pic.twitter.com/MV7Sa18Y4V — SPFL (@spfl) May 26, 2023

“We have had a bit of interest in Ilmari,” said Goodwin. “He’s a full international and is exploring his options at the moment.

“But he’s still contracted to the club and we’re relaxed about the situation. We just have to wait and see what comes of it.

“He won’t be involved this weekend while things are ongoing.”

Goodwin also confirmed that Kai Fotheringham will undergo a fitness test on Friday to ascertain whether he will be available to face the Pars, while Logan Chalmers comes into contention.

“Logan will be back in the squad,” confirmed the United boss. “He had a thigh strain a couple of weeks ago but has returned to training.”

Title rivals?

Meanwhile, Goodwin believes Saturday’s visit of the Fifers — managed by former Dundee captain and manager James McPake — represents a showdown between two potential title contenders.

The United gaffer reckons Dunfermline have “slipped under the radar” and, although the Tangerines are runaway promotion favourites, he will not be underestimating the challenge posed by the Pars.

“You’d think we are the only ones going for the title,” continued Goodwin. “For me, there are a few teams in that bracket — and I would definitely put Dunfermline in there.

“They have slipped under the radar a little bit because everyone is talking about us. But Dunfermline are a big club, with a big fan-base and a history as a Premiership club.

“From what I’ve seen from Dunfermline, they’ll be up there.”