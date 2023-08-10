Jim Goodwin confirms Ilmari Niskanen is ‘exploring his options’ as Finn edges closer to Dundee United exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin confirms Ilmari Niskanen is ‘exploring his options’ as Finn edges closer to Dundee United exit

Niskanen is understood to be in advanced talks with Exeter City.

By Alan Temple
Ilmari Niskanen of Dundee United speaks to the media
Ilmari Niskanen's two-year stay at United is likely to come to an end. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Ilmari Niskanen will be unavailable for Dundee United on Saturday as the Finland ace “explores his options”.

It is understood Niskanen has been granted permission to speak to English League One side Exeter City after a fee was agreed between the sides.

The 25-year-old is open to a switch to the Grecians as he pursues regular first-team action to aid his international aspirations.

He won’t be involved this weekend while things are ongoing.

Jim Goodwin on Ilmari Niskanen

And, with a potential exit imminent, Goodwin will not consider Niskanen for the visit of Dunfermline this weekend — however, he is “calm” regarding the situation.

“We have had a bit of interest in Ilmari,” said Goodwin. “He’s a full international and is exploring his options at the moment.

“But he’s still contracted to the club and we’re relaxed about the situation. We just have to wait and see what comes of it.

“He won’t be involved this weekend while things are ongoing.”

Goodwin also confirmed that Kai Fotheringham will undergo a fitness test on Friday to ascertain whether he will be available to face the Pars, while Logan Chalmers comes into contention.

Logan Chalmers in action for Dundee United against Spartans
Logan Chalmers could be back in the match-day squad on Saturday. Image: SNS

“Logan will be back in the squad,” confirmed the United boss. “He had a thigh strain a couple of weeks ago but has returned to training.”

Title rivals?

Meanwhile, Goodwin believes Saturday’s visit of the Fifers — managed by former Dundee captain and manager James McPake — represents a showdown between two potential title contenders.

The United gaffer reckons Dunfermline have “slipped under the radar” and, although the Tangerines are runaway promotion favourites, he will not be underestimating the challenge posed by the Pars.

James McPake, the Dunfermline manager
Dunfermline manager James McPake, who formerly bossed Dundee. Image: SNS

“You’d think we are the only ones going for the title,” continued Goodwin. “For me, there are a few teams in that bracket — and I would definitely put Dunfermline in there. 

“They have slipped under the radar a little bit because everyone is talking about us. But Dunfermline are a big club, with a big fan-base and a history as a Premiership club.

“From what I’ve seen from Dunfermline, they’ll be up there.”

