In pictures: Dundee United women gear up for new SWPL campaign as boss hails ‘best ever’ support

Graeme Hart says Dundee United women have learned lessons following their narrow escape last season as they embark on a new SWPL1 campaign.

The Tangerines avoided a relegation playoff by two points last term and, although survival was an admirable achievement in their maiden top-flight season, Hart reckons it was an eye-opening experience.

And the United boss is determined to oversee improvement in the coming campaign — backed by what he describes as the “best ever” support from the football club.

“I think that experience of last season is going to be massive,” Hart told Courier Sport. “From myself, to the coaching staff; the players and the club itself. We all learned a lot.

“I got pre-season wrong last year. It was too easy. So we’ve worked the players really hard. We have improved the fitness, analysis and we are taking big strides, on and off the pitch.”

He added: “The support we’ve had from the club has gone to another level, which might surprise people, given the men’s team not having the best time last season. But, from my view, the support we are receiving is the best it has ever been.”

Rachel Todd, the newly appointed captain following Danni McGinley’s move to Hearts, added: “We’ve set our aims for the season.

“We know it’s going to be tough against the top four or five, but the non-negotiables are facing the teams around us. We don’t want to lose against those teams.

“We want to take advantage of our home games and improve on what we did last season.”

And Courier Sport was at Gussie Park for a behind the scenes look at United’s final preparations for the trip to Petershill.

The final countdown