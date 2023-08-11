In pictures: Dundee United women gear up for new SWPL campaign as boss hails ‘best ever’ support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

In pictures: Dundee United women gear up for new SWPL campaign as boss hails ‘best ever’ support

The Tangerines face Partick Thistle on Sunday afternoon.

Nicola Jamieson leads the way during a Dundee United running drill
Nicola Jamieson leads the way during a running drill. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Alan Temple

Graeme Hart says Dundee United women have learned lessons following their narrow escape last season as they embark on a new SWPL1 campaign.

The Tangerines avoided a relegation playoff by two points last term and, although survival was an admirable achievement in their maiden top-flight season, Hart reckons it was an eye-opening experience.

And the United boss is determined to oversee improvement in the coming campaign — backed by what he describes as the “best ever” support from the football club. 

Dundee United women's boss Graeme Hart dishes out the orders
Graeme Hart giving the orders as United prepare for their TV showdown with Thistle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I think that experience of last season is going to be massive,” Hart told Courier Sport. “From myself, to the coaching staff; the players and the club itself. We all learned a lot.

“I got pre-season wrong last year. It was too easy. So we’ve worked the players really hard. We have improved the fitness, analysis and we are taking big strides, on and off the pitch.”

He added: “The support we’ve had from the club has gone to another level, which might surprise people, given the men’s team not having the best time last season. But, from my view, the support we are receiving is the best it has ever been.”

New Dundee United women's skipper Rachel Todd at Gussie Park
New Dundee United women’s skipper Rachel Todd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Rachel Todd, the newly appointed captain following Danni McGinley’s move to Hearts, added: “We’ve set our aims for the season.

“We know it’s going to be tough against the top four or five, but the non-negotiables are facing the teams around us. We don’t want to lose against those teams.

“We want to take advantage of our home games and improve on what we did last season.”

And Courier Sport was at Gussie Park for a behind the scenes look at United’s final preparations for the trip to Petershill.

The final countdown

Dundee United goalkeeper Megan Sidey saves a drive
Safe hands: Goalkeeper Megan Sidey clutches a drive. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Robyn Smith is closed down by Katie Frew, in bib, during Dundee United training
Robyn Smith is closed down by Katie Frew, in bib. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United's women team train at Gussie Park
Eyes on the prize: United held their final training session on Thursday ahead of the Thistle test. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United's Nyla Murphy picks a pass at Gussie Park, Dundee
Nyla Murphy picks a pass. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Georgie Robb launches a Dundee United attack.
Gifted Georgie Robb, a Scotland youth cap, on the attack. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United women captain Rachel Todd shoots as Cassie Cowper looks on
Power: New skipper Rachel Todd pulls the trigger as Cassie Cowper looks on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United keeper Lauren Sangster clutches a powerful low drive
Lauren Sangster clutches a powerful low drive. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United women carry out a running drill at Gussie Park Dundee
Hard running: United have sought to improve their fitness levels during a gruelling pre-season. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United women's manager Graeme Hart
All smiles: Hart is relishing his second season as a top-flight manager. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

More from Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen of Dundee United speaks to the media
Jim Goodwin confirms Ilmari Niskanen is 'exploring his options' as Finn edges closer to…
James McPake, the Dunfermline manager
James McPake 'not concerned' with Dunfermline transfer activity as he prepares to face Dundee…
Scott Banks, pictured in action for Scotland at under-21 level
Scott Banks ‘blown away’ by St. Pauli roar as former Dundee United kid embarks…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee transfer ins and Dundee United transfer outs
A dejected Steven Fletcher at Tannadice while at Dundee United
Steven Fletcher explains reason for Dundee United exit as he compares Tangerine teenager to…
Side-by-side images of Dundee United players Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie
Jim Goodwin provides Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…
Dundee United defender Scott McMann on the attack at Gayfield, Arbroath
EXCLUSIVE: Scott McMann outlines key factor behind his Dundee United resurgence — and eyes…
Jim Goodwin watches Dundee United defeat Arbroath
Dundee United have 'scope' for another signing following Aziz Behich sale

Conversation