JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United are in different leagues – but fans will still fight for bragging rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United are in different leagues – but fans will still fight for bragging rights

The Dundee rivals have different goals this season.

Dundee United (left) and Dundee fans will have one eye on their rivals' progress this season
Dundee United (left) and Dundee fans will have one eye on their rivals' progress this season. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Bragging rights between Dundee and United fans will be fought for in different leagues this season, but they’ll still be vigorously pursued.

Dundee’s solid start against Motherwell, a top-flight club continuously since 1985, offers the promise that they’ll hold their own in the Premiership.

Dens boss Tony Docherty’s aim is to establish his team as a competitive unit, so an opening day draw was a sound afternoon’s work against a side likely to be in the same vicinity as the Dark Blues over the duration of the campaign.

United’s Championship start, a 4-0 win at Arbroath, left fans purring after a faultless display.

That performance augurs well for the visit of Dunfermline, likely to be among the stiffest of the tests United will face in their battle for promotion.

Jim Goodwin’s restrained reaction to United’s goals – and their victory – was evidence of a seasoned campaigner who knows the perils of over-exuberant early celebration.

Docherty is entitled to take pride from his Dundee side’s performance, which was high on energy and tempo, and provided a very cutely worked goal from the intelligent and lively Lyall Cameron.

Goodwin has built a team which looks to have a solid spine front to back, but looks are only skin deep; the real face of a team is revealed over the full 90 minutes.

From first to last at Gayfield, United’s appetite and work-rate was first class.

That should be a given in all teams, but often it’s not, and the fact that the Tangerines’ drive and desire never wavered over the entire game testifies to the work being done on the training ground and the commitment of the squad.

Now the trick is to maintain that level over the season.

Dundee have suffered early blows, with injuries to defenders Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly, and the manager is already having to rejig his early season plans to accommodate that misfortune.

All in all though, it’s been pass marks for both city sides in their opening fixtures.

The supporters bragging and boasting contests can now commence. Hopefully it’ll be a league season with plenty to shout about on both sides of the street.

When the economist John Maynard Keynes commented: “In the long run we’re all dead,” he probably wasn’t thinking about managerial signing policies.

But signings can ensure longevity or a quick demise for football bosses.

There’s a fine line between a boss holding their nerve and getting the right faces in, and leaving it too late and getting the wrong ones.

St Johnstone’s Steven Maclean isn’t panicking as injuries blight the Perth side’s start to the season.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean (left) and coach Liam Craig
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean (left) and coach Liam Craig have had plenty to discuss. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

His strategy is correct, but not risk free.

Fan patience is notoriously limited and some may think the Keynes dictum is right and that it’s worth taking a punt now on fresh bodies, lest Saints are left trailing.

MacLean wasn’t quite catapulted into the manager’s chair but, in terms of ideal planning for a new season, his promotion ideally might’ve been sooner.

Remoulding a squad is an exercise requiring lengthy forward planning and the more time a boss has the more likely he is to be successful.

More from Dundee United

Ex-Dundee defender Sam Fisher will line up for Dunfermline at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
Sam Fisher reveals Tannadice derby day 'taster' as Dunfermline star prepares to face Dundee…
Nicola Jamieson leads the way during a Dundee United running drill
In pictures: Dundee United women gear up for new SWPL campaign as boss hails…
Ilmari Niskanen of Dundee United speaks to the media
Jim Goodwin confirms Ilmari Niskanen is 'exploring his options' as Finn edges closer to…
James McPake, the Dunfermline manager
James McPake 'not concerned' with Dunfermline transfer activity as he prepares to face Dundee…
Scott Banks, pictured in action for Scotland at under-21 level
Scott Banks ‘blown away’ by St. Pauli roar as former Dundee United kid embarks…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee transfer ins and Dundee United transfer outs
A dejected Steven Fletcher at Tannadice while at Dundee United
Steven Fletcher explains reason for Dundee United exit as he compares Tangerine teenager to…
Side-by-side images of Dundee United players Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie
Jim Goodwin provides Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…

Conversation