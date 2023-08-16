Dundee United youngster in Scotland international outing as U17s claim draw in Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United youngster in Scotland international outing as U17s claim draw in Switzerland

Scott Constable made his debut for the age group.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Scott Constable, No.18, on Scotland U17 duty.
Scott Constable, No.18, on Scotland U17 duty. Image: Scottish FA

Dundee United prospect Scott Constable made his Scotland under-17s debut in Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Constable was a late call-up to Brian McLaughlin’s group for the friendly double-header, but was pitched straight into the starting line-up at Sportanlage Stighag in Zurich.

Eliano Guido gave the hosts the lead on the cusp of half-time, only for Hearts youngster James Wilson to level from the penalty spot after the break.

Hearts prospect James Wilson
James Wilson, pictured, scored the leveller. Image: SNS

Constable was replaced by Jambos midfielder Gus Stevenson with 10 minutes left to play.

The young Scots face Switzerland again on Thursday.

Constable will hope to ultimately follow in the footsteps of fellow United kids Rory MacLeod, Lewis O’Donnell and Craig Moore, who all represented Scotland at the U17 European Championships in Israel back in 2022. 

