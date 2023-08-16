Dundee United youngster in Scotland international outing as U17s claim draw in Switzerland

Dundee United prospect Scott Constable made his Scotland under-17s debut in Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Constable was a late call-up to Brian McLaughlin’s group for the friendly double-header, but was pitched straight into the starting line-up at Sportanlage Stighag in Zurich.

Eliano Guido gave the hosts the lead on the cusp of half-time, only for Hearts youngster James Wilson to level from the penalty spot after the break.

Constable was replaced by Jambos midfielder Gus Stevenson with 10 minutes left to play.

The young Scots face Switzerland again on Thursday.

Constable will hope to ultimately follow in the footsteps of fellow United kids Rory MacLeod, Lewis O’Donnell and Craig Moore, who all represented Scotland at the U17 European Championships in Israel back in 2022.