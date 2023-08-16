Dundee United Dundee United youngster in Scotland international outing as U17s claim draw in Switzerland Scott Constable made his debut for the age group. By Alan Temple August 16 2023, 8.30am Share Dundee United youngster in Scotland international outing as U17s claim draw in Switzerland Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4642624/dundee-united-youngster-scotland-scott-constable/ Copy Link 0 comment Scott Constable, No.18, on Scotland U17 duty. Image: Scottish FA Dundee United prospect Scott Constable made his Scotland under-17s debut in Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Constable was a late call-up to Brian McLaughlin’s group for the friendly double-header, but was pitched straight into the starting line-up at Sportanlage Stighag in Zurich. Eliano Guido gave the hosts the lead on the cusp of half-time, only for Hearts youngster James Wilson to level from the penalty spot after the break. James Wilson, pictured, scored the leveller. Image: SNS Constable was replaced by Jambos midfielder Gus Stevenson with 10 minutes left to play. The young Scots face Switzerland again on Thursday. Constable will hope to ultimately follow in the footsteps of fellow United kids Rory MacLeod, Lewis O’Donnell and Craig Moore, who all represented Scotland at the U17 European Championships in Israel back in 2022.
