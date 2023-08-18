Dundee United owner Mark Ogren sells St Andrews golf resort in £7m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren sells St Andrews golf resort in £7m deal

Mr Ogren had been trying to sell the Feddinch Mains site for some time after contractors walked off without being paid.

By Claire Warrender
Mark Ogren, Feddinch site.
The Feddinch site and, inset, Mark Ogren.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has sold his luxury golf development near St Andrews in a multi-million-pound deal.

International firm Alvarez and Marsal bought the 241-acre Feddinch Mains site for £7 million on July 31.

And it has pledged to finally press ahead with plans for an 18-hole golf course to rival the Old Course.

The Feddinch Golf Course site overlooks St Andrews.
The Feddinch Golf Course site overlooks St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A spokesman for Mr Ogren – who this week spoke to The Courier about his future as Tangerines owner – described his purchase of the site on the south side of the town in 2021 as “an opportunistic investment”.

He said: “It’s in an area that was close to what he was doing in Dundee with the football club.

“He’s happy to pass the project on to an excellent organisation who are going to take it to fruition with a fantastic new golf course.”

It’s hoped the purchase will end more than 20 years of uncertainty over the development of the Feddinch site.

Feddinch buyers have ‘very good track record’

The spokesman confirmed Mr Ogren had been trying to sell the land for some time.

He said: “It was important to Mark that he sold it to someone with experience and a legacy.

“It probably took longer to find a buyer because of that.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

“The people who have bought it have a very good track record.”

Purchasers Alarez and Marsal, known as A&M Golf, already own Hogs Head Golf Club in Waterville, Ireland.

They invested £64 million in the venture, which now ranks in Golf Digest’s top 100 Irish golf courses.

And their other course in New Mexico is 55th in a list of America’s best public courses.

Contractors walked off ‘eyesore’ site in 2021

Mr Ogren’s investment company GPH Engineering bought Feddinch Golf Club two years ago.

They hoped to pick up where a failed £25m project, designed by Open champion Tom Weiskopf, left off in 2014

And plans were submitted for a clubhouse, golf accommodation, 39 luxury suites, a spa and restaurant.

An artist's impression of the Feddinch club house.
An artist’s impression of the Feddinch golf club house.

However, the project ran into trouble when contractors downed tools amid claims they had not been paid.

Mr Ogren blamed the row on his Spanish business partner Hector Pous Rivero, who he claimed hired multiple contractors behind his back.

Later that year, Mr Ogren resigned from GPH Engineering, which has since dissolved.

But while he remained the sole owner, work never resumed and the site is described as an eyesore.

Plans for Feddinch golf resort include new name

Co-owner Tyler J. Kirsch confirmed the purchase and plans for a new name.

He said: “We will not be using the Feddinch name but have yet to settle on an official name as we have just begun our development plans.

“We will be referring to the property as A&M Fife in the interim.”

Mr Kirsch hopes to reveal more about the new proposals next week.

Meanwhile, North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain hopes the sale marks the start of a positive future for Feddinch.

She said: “The long-running saga of the undeveloped site at Feddinch has gone on far too long.

The partially developed golf course.
The partially developed golf course.

“The site has been an eyesore and I know it has been a source of inconvenience, frustration and real stress for many of my constituents who live around it.

“I have tried repeatedly to discuss the status of the site with the previous owner but he did not engage with me.

“I am looking forward to speaking to the new developers to understand their plans and what they will mean for the community.”

More from Dundee United

Mark Ogren, left, and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Mark Ogren: Why Jim Goodwin is the right man to revive Dundee United despite…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's penalty pain and United's audience with Ogren
Miller Thomson is keen to replicate Dundee United team-mate Kai Fotheringham's loan success. Image: SNS.
Miller Thomson aims to take Kai Fotheringham route back to Dundee United via Montrose…
Dundee United's Ollie Denham strides forward at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United youngster remains 'part of our plans' after baptism of…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ogren in 'of course I would have done things differently' admission as…
Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United holds off Ewan Otoo of Dunfermline.
Dundee United v Dunfermline the standout tie from SPFL Trust Trophy draw
McAlpine produced a man of the match performance in his testimonial game against Tottenham. Image: DC Thomson.
Hamish McAlpine testimonial went from Spurs and sausages to Michael Marra and Leo Sayer
Mark Ogren, right, as Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano looks on.
4 priorities for Mark Ogren as Dundee United owner spends week in Scotland
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: What are the controversial rules?
Dundee United's Scott Constable, No.18, on Scotland U17 duty.
Dundee United youngster in Scotland international outing as U17s claim draw in Switzerland

Conversation