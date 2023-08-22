Rory MacLeod lands Scotland U19 call-up as Dundee United kid eyes Belgium and Czech Republic tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Rory MacLeod lands Scotland U19 call-up as Dundee United kid eyes Belgium and Czech Republic tests

MacLeod has previously captained the nation's under-17 side.

By Alan Temple
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United this term. Image: SNS

Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod has been called up to the latest Scotland under-19 squad.

MacLeod, 17, has been named in a new-look group to face friendlies against Belgium (September 6) and Czech Republic (September 9).

As such he will miss United’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Dunfermline Athletic, which is also on Saturday, September 9.

Billy Stark’s side are gearing up for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying in November and the Tangerines’ teenager will be aiming to cement his place.

MacLeod has previously been a regular at Scotland under-17 level, even representing his nation at the 2022 European Championships in Israel for that age group.

He was joined by United teammates Lewis O’Donnell and Craig Moore in that squad.  

MacLeod has made 24 senior appearances for the Tannadice outfit, including four this season.

Conversation