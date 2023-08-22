Rory MacLeod lands Scotland U19 call-up as Dundee United kid eyes Belgium and Czech Republic tests

Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod has been called up to the latest Scotland under-19 squad.

MacLeod, 17, has been named in a new-look group to face friendlies against Belgium (September 6) and Czech Republic (September 9).

As such he will miss United’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Dunfermline Athletic, which is also on Saturday, September 9.

#SCO19s | Billy Stark has named his Scotland Men's Under-19s squad for two friendly matches against Belgium and Czech Republic next month 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 22, 2023

Billy Stark’s side are gearing up for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying in November and the Tangerines’ teenager will be aiming to cement his place.

MacLeod has previously been a regular at Scotland under-17 level, even representing his nation at the 2022 European Championships in Israel for that age group.

He was joined by United teammates Lewis O’Donnell and Craig Moore in that squad.

MacLeod has made 24 senior appearances for the Tannadice outfit, including four this season.